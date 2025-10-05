Daily Bar Number CFD

indicator that numbers the bars (candles) in a custom trading session.

The indicator allows:

Defining the session start time (StartHour and StartMinute)

Displaying numbers only on odd bars (if AfficherUniquementImpairs is true)

Displaying numbers on the last N days (NbJours)

Customizing the color and font size of the text

The indicator will loop through the bars of the last N days and, for each day, start counting from the session start time.

It will display the bar number (starting at 1) below the bar.

We are going to use the OnCalculate function for MT5.

Steps: