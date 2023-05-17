ICT Silver Bullet MT4

5

ICT Silver Bullet

If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT Silver Bullet concept, or ICT concepts, Smart Money Concepts, or SMC, this indicator will respond to your need! 

This indicator will help you identify the following:

  • FVG - fair value gaps
  • Market structure: BOS and CHOCH. It is based on ZIGZAG as it is the most subjective way to do it.
  • ICT Silver Bullet windows and related notifications when it starts and when an FVG appears 
  • Swing High and low that are potential buy side and sell side liquidity
  • Previous  and current week's high and low, 
  • Previous day's high and low, 
  • Back to 3 weeks open gap
  • New York open price


How to Use This Indicator

You'll need to load this indicator on your charts and update the settings according to the explanation in this user guide.

The indicator works on the opening of each new candle. The indicator will plot the windows, levels, sessions, BOS, CHOCH, and FVG. It plots the elements based on a loopback period. 

Starting v2.2 you can use this indicator to trade higher timeframe based on smart money concepts and different visual aid that it provides.

A customizable panel is available to Show/Hide any element dynamically without go back to settings, this is super useful as sometime the charts become cumbersome and hiding some elements make our decisions clearer. 

If you are trading the silver bullet strategy it is best to work on 5 minutes charts and less. Only active silver bullet window will be plot on the live charts. If the alert and notifications are activated, the indicator will send you the alert or the notification of a possible setup during the silver bullet windows. At this stage is up to you as a trader to study the current market conditions and to take the trade. This indicator will not give you a buy or sell signal.

Take your time to test the indicator on the strategy tester.

Need help or have questions? I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out!  We are always available to respond, help, and improve.

This current price is only because we are at the early stage of this new indicator, with minimum features. The price will move up soon.


Silver Bullet Strategy Summary

The strategy credit goes to Michael J. Huddleston, known as ICT, and the full strategy can be found on his youtube channel.

It is a time-boxed setup that frequently repeats on forex and indices. It trades on three-time windows: 3 AM to 4 AM, 10 AM to 11 AM, and 2 PM to 3 PM New York local time. To take an entry, a fair value gap needs to be identified inside the range, a market structure supporting the move down or up, and identifying at least a minimum trade framework of 10 points for indices and 15 pips for forex pairs. A much more robust framework is to combine this entry with a draw on liquidity draw identified on the current week's high and low, the previous day's high and low, and the current week's NWOG, the previous session's high and low. Combining it with the Classic ICT optimal trade entry and the confluence with the 2022 ICT Mentorship Youtube Model is better.

Avis 13
MissyD1202
293
MissyD1202 2024.03.25 12:11 
 

I recently started trading the ict silver bullet strategy plus liquidity concepts and wow this indicator is absolutely brilliant! Nearly every trade I've taken with it has been profit and I love how it it's neat tidy and keeps the charts clean drawing focus only on what I need to see. For anyone trading ict or silver bullet this is a must have indicator.

lutficorpcapital
49
lutficorpcapital 2023.10.29 20:50 
 

This is a must-have EA for anyone trading ICT concepts. Do not hesitate to buy. The developer is very responsive and continues to make updates to both MT4 and MT5 versions. I use this indicator in my daily trading with high confidence!

Boris1234
24
Boris1234 2023.10.02 09:28 
 

To anyone who's wishing to try a new EA, this is the one. I am a part time trader, with limited trading skills, but this Silver Bullet EA, by Lio, is amazing. I haven't sorted it all out yet, only having it for 4 days and not sure if my broker offset time is correct, but already I've had 3 out of 5 trades successful. Lio's support is fantastic and he's still helping me, so I can only see myself becoming more profitable from here on.

