Pivot PDHL Levels

Enhance your trading precision with Premium Pivot Levels, a professional MT4 indicator that automatically displays pivot points, support/resistance levels (R1–R3 / S1–S3), and previous day high/low (PDH–PDL).
It adapts to your chart timeframe, updates automatically, and offers clean visuals, customizable colors, and optional shaded zones to highlight key price areas. Ideal for traders who rely on structure, precision, and clarity in their technical analysis.


Plus de l'auteur
SimpleCustomBox
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
SimpleCustomBox – MT5 Session Box & High/Low Lines Indicator Overview: SimpleCustomBox is a powerful and easy-to-use trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to visually highlight specific trading sessions on your chart. Define custom time ranges, instantly see the session's high and low, and make smarter trading decisions with clear visual boundaries. Perfect for day traders, scalpers, and anyone who relies on intraday price patterns. Key Features: Custom Time Sessions: Highlight any
Previous Daily HighLow
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
PDHL – affiche simplement les highs et lows des jours précédents directement sur votre graphique, offrant une référence rapide et visuelle des niveaux clés passés. L’indicateur est léger et facilement paramétrable , vous permettant d’ajuster le nombre de jours affichés, les couleurs, le style et l’épaisseur des lignes selon vos préférences. Il est conçu pour être simple et pratique, mais peut ne pas fonctionner sur tous les instruments ou toutes les plateformes . Seulement testé avec CFDs
FREE
Adaptive Flow MAs
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Adaptive Flow MAs is a moving average indicator designed to naturally adjust to market movements. Unlike traditional averages, it dynamically adapts its periods based on recent volatility and the current trend. The EMA closely follows rapid price swings to capture every impulse, while the SMA remains smoother, providing a stable and reliable reference. With a clean display showing the current adaptive periods, this tool helps traders feel the “flow” of the market without visual clutter. It’s cr
FREE
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Algorithme VWAP haute précision avec pondération volume en temps réel Double mode de calcul : Cumulatif journalier OU fenêtre glissante Prix personnalisable : 7 types de prix différents (Typical, Weighted, Close, etc.) Adaptable à tous les styles : Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading Interface Professionnelle Ligne haute visibilité avec couleur et style personnalisables Intégration native dans MetaTrader 5 Calcul automatique sans intervention requise Compatibilité totale avec tous les instrume
FREE
Iceblock Volume
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
IceBlock Volume – Indicateur  Objectif de l’indicateur IceBlock est un indicateur technique conçu pour détecter de gros ordres d’achat ou de vente qui sont partiellement dissimulés afin de ne pas déplacer le prix. Il analyse : Le volume des bougies (via tick_volume ) pour repérer des pics anormaux. Le comportement du prix pour identifier des mouvements limités malgré un volume élevé. Le but est de signaler des zones où les gros traders accumulent ou distribuent des positions, ce qui peut précéde
FREE
Custom Box CFDs
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Indicateur Range Box pour Sessions de Trading Cet indicateur permet aux traders de visualiser et d’analyser des plages horaires spécifiques directement sur leur graphique en dessinant des rectangles pour chaque session de trading. Fonctionnalités principales : Intervalle de session personnalisable : définissez l’heure de début et de fin de session. Nombre de jours affichés : choisissez combien de sessions passées seront visibles. Couleur par défaut et couleur spéciale pour lundi : mettez en avan
FREE
Daily Bar Number CFD
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
indicator that numbers the bars (candles) in a custom trading session. The indicator allows: Defining the session start time (StartHour and StartMinute) Displaying numbers only on odd bars (if AfficherUniquementImpairs is true) Displaying numbers on the last N days (NbJours) Customizing the color and font size of the text The indicator will loop through the bars of the last N days and, for each day, start counting from the session start time. It will display the bar number (starting at 1) belo
FREE
Candle Activity Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Le Candle Activity Visualizer transforme votre graphique en une carte thermique dynamique, offrant une lecture claire de la pression acheteuse et vendeuse. Analyse Approfondie : Détection de zones actives : L’algorithme identifie les zones où un volume important se concentre dans une fourchette de prix réduite, mettant en évidence les niveaux de tension du marché. Intensité en temps réel : Les couleurs évoluent en direct selon l’activité, passant progressivement de teintes froides à des couleurs
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into th
SmartBubbles Accumulation
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Bubble Indicator - Price Slowdown + Volume Spike Detection A simple visual tool that shows colored squares on your chart when price slows down suddenly with a volume spike. What it does: Spots moments when the market "hesitates" before a move Shows where big volume enters without moving price Helps anticipate potential breakouts How it works: Analyzes smaller timeframes than your current chart Detects unusually small candles (price slowdown) Checks for unusually high volume (volume spike) Displ
Institutional Flow Detector
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Institutional Flow Indicator A smart volume-based tool that detect institutional activity zones through direct order flow patterns. It reveals where large institutions zone. It is an advanced volume indicator that filters out noise to identify probable institutional patterns.  Key Features Smart cluster detection Automatic identification Signal classification : Institutional Zone – Strong, sustained institutional activity Strong Signal – Significant buying/selling pressure Normal
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Display Overview Cyan line = Main AMA Green line = Reactive zone Orange line = Filtering zone Panel = Shows phase, confidence, speed & volatility  Signals BUY Price crosses above AMA Phase = MARKUP Confidence > 60% SELL Price crosses below AMA Phase = MARKDOWN Confidence > 60% IGNORE  Phase = ACCUMULATION Confidence < 40% Volatility > 1.5  Recommended Settings Style Fast Slow Efficiency Sensitivity Scalping 2 20 8 60 Day Trading 2 30 10 50 Swing Trading 3 40 12 40
VVMT Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
VVMT Indicator: Your Complete Market Dashboard A powerful all-in-one tool designed to give you an instant and in-depth read of market conditions. Gone are the days of juggling multiple complex indicators — the VVMT provides you with a clear and centralized vision of the market. The VVMT indicator analyzes, in real time, four essential market pillars and displays them in an intuitive visual format, allowing you to see market dynamics at a glance. The Four Pillars of VVMT Volume (V): Measure the s
Personnal VWAP V2
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
PVWAP Improved MT5 is an enhanced version of my personnal VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) for MetaTrader 4. It displays the volume-weighted average price, along with standard deviation bands to identify support and resistance zones.   What’s it for? VWAP shows the average price where most of the volume was traded — a useful reference to see whether the market is generally bullish or bearish. Main uses: Price above VWAP → bullish trend Price below VWAP → bearish trend Bands show overbought/o
Daily Bar Number Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Daily Bar Number Indicator for MT5 The Daily Bar Number Indicator displays the sequential number of each candle directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. It helps traders follow intraday bar counts and analyze session patterns easily. Main Features: Shows bar numbers below each candle in real time. Customizable color, font, and size. Option to hide even numbers for a clearer view. Supports custom trading sessions (e.g., 08:00–18:00). Adjustable number of days to display. Lightweight and compatible wi
MultiDimensional Momentum
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
MDM indicator is the IMM (Integrated Market Momentum) line, which oscillates between 0 and 1. Here's how to interpret it: General Interpretation of the IMM Line : The indicator calculates this final value by combining momentum, trend, volume, aggressiveness, and price strength scores . Generally, readings above 0.50 suggest a strong bullish zone, while readings below 0.5 0 suggest a strong bearish zone. The area between 0.45 and 0.55 is often considered neutral or consolidating. Generating Tradi
IR AurumNavigator MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Experts
Product Description: Automated Trading EA Please enable (set to true ) all automatic position-management parameters so the system can handle entries, stops, take-profits and scaling automatically — except leave the Auto  lot size parameter off/false. To ensure optimal performance and proper risk management, it is imperative to attach the EA to an H1 chart (or higher timeframe if desired) and enable automatic position management by setting all related parameters to true . This allows the EA to e
SmartBubbles MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Bubble Indicator - Price Slowdown + Volume Spike Detection A simple visual tool that shows colored squares on your chart when price slows down suddenly with a volume spike. (fill function with concentric bubble added) What it does: Spots moments when the market "hesitates" before a move Shows where big volume enters without moving price Helps anticipate potential breakouts How it works: Analyzes smaller timeframes than your current chart Detects unusually small candles (price slowdown) Checks f
AMD Detector Facility
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
AMD Detector Facility MT5   Description Leading indicator that helps detect market structure phases — Accumulation, Markup, Distribution, Markdown — in real time. Designed for traders using Wyckoff or Smart Money Concepts methods.  Features Automatic phase detection based on price dynamics and volume Multi-timeframe confirmation for higher accuracy Smart UI overlay with clear labels and tooltips Real-time alerts when a new phase starts Performance tracker (success rate & average move) Optimized
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis