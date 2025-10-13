Pivot PDHL Levels
- Indicateurs
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 2.0
Enhance your trading precision with Premium Pivot Levels, a professional MT4 indicator that automatically displays pivot points, support/resistance levels (R1–R3 / S1–S3), and previous day high/low (PDH–PDL).
It adapts to your chart timeframe, updates automatically, and offers clean visuals, customizable colors, and optional shaded zones to highlight key price areas. Ideal for traders who rely on structure, precision, and clarity in their technical analysis.
