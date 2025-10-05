Candle Activity Visualizer

See market activity at a glance. Candle Activity Visualizer colors each candle based on its intensity—using volume and/or range—so you can instantly spot the most active areas of the market.

Key Features:

Instant visual insights : High-intensity candles in red, low-intensity in blue.

Fully customizable : Adjust number of bars, colors, opacity, and whether to factor volume, range, or both.

Non-intrusive : Draws in the background without cluttering your chart.

Real-time updates: Automatically adapts as new candles form.

Why use it?

Quickly identify zones of high market activity, improve trade timing, and gain a clear, intuitive view of candle intensity—perfect for traders who want to act faster and smarter.