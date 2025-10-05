Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator

Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator)

Description :

The Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator is a powerful tool designed to highlight the imbalance between market volume and price movements. By comparing normalized values of volume and price range over a specified period, this indicator identifies situations where trading activity and price behavior are out of sync — a signal often associated with accumulation, distribution, or potential market reversals.

How It Works:

The indicator calculates the price movement for each bar using the high-low range.

It measures the volume of each bar (tick volume).

Both values are normalized over a user-defined period (default: 14 bars) to allow a fair comparison.

The oscillator then plots the absolute difference between normalized volume and price movement, multiplied by 100 to give a percentage-like reading.

Interpretation:

High Oscillator Values: Indicate a significant discrepancy between volume and price movement. Example: High volume but small price movement → possible accumulation or resistance. Example: Large price move with low volume → weak trend, potential exhaustion.

Low Oscillator Values: Suggest that price movement and volume are proportionally aligned, signaling a balanced market.

Key Features:

Displayed in a separate window for clarity.

Line style and color customizable (default: solid DodgerBlue).

Adjustable Normalization Period to suit different timeframes and instruments.

Use Cases: