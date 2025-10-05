Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator

Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator)

Description :
The Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator is a powerful tool designed to highlight the imbalance between market volume and price movements. By comparing normalized values of volume and price range over a specified period, this indicator identifies situations where trading activity and price behavior are out of sync — a signal often associated with accumulation, distribution, or potential market reversals.

How It Works:

  • The indicator calculates the price movement for each bar using the high-low range.

  • It measures the volume of each bar (tick volume).

  • Both values are normalized over a user-defined period (default: 14 bars) to allow a fair comparison.

  • The oscillator then plots the absolute difference between normalized volume and price movement, multiplied by 100 to give a percentage-like reading.

Interpretation:

  • High Oscillator Values: Indicate a significant discrepancy between volume and price movement.

    • Example: High volume but small price movement → possible accumulation or resistance.

    • Example: Large price move with low volume → weak trend, potential exhaustion.

  • Low Oscillator Values: Suggest that price movement and volume are proportionally aligned, signaling a balanced market.

Key Features:

  • Displayed in a separate window for clarity.

  • Line style and color customizable (default: solid DodgerBlue).

  • Adjustable Normalization Period to suit different timeframes and instruments.

Use Cases:

  • Detect hidden buying or selling pressure.

  • Confirm trend strength or weakness.

  • Identify potential reversal points based on volume-price divergence.


