Stochastic on Chart Indicator MT5
- Indicateurs
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.2
Stochastic on Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Stochastic on Chart Indicator is an advanced and professional tool developed for MetaTrader 5.By displaying the Stochastic Oscillator directly on the price chart, it allows Forex traders to easily identify overbought and oversold conditions through the interaction of the %K and %D lines.
Stochastic on Chart Indicator Table
Below is detailed information related to the Stochastic on Chart Indicator:
|
Category
|
Signal and Forecasting – Trading Tools – Oscillator
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Overbought & Oversold – Trend – Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading
|
Markets
|
Forex – Stocks – Indices – Cryptocurrencies
Stochastic Indicator on Chart Overview
The Stochastic on Chart Indicator is an enhanced version of the traditional Stochastic Oscillator, designed to appear directly on the price chart.Technical traders can integrate it with their trading strategies to identify potential market opportunities.
When the %K and %D lines move into overbought or oversold areas and then cross each other as they exit those zones, the indicator generates buy or sell signals, signaling potential entry points.
Uptrend Using the Stochastic on Chart Indicator
On the 30-minute AUD/USD chart, traders can use the indicator to detect oversold zones.In this scenario, when the %K and %D lines enter the oversold region and later cross upward while exiting it, an uptrend signal is confirmed, suggesting a potential buy entry.
Downtrend Using the Stochastic on Chart Indicator
On the 30-minute USD/CHF chart, the Stochastic and signal lines move into the overbought zone. When they cross downward while exiting that area, a bearish signal forms, indicating a potential sell entry. Traders can use the indicator to confirm such setups before executing their trades.
Stochastic on Chart Indicator Settings
Below are the customizable settings for the indicator:
- K Period: Defines the calculation period for %K.
- D Period: Defines the calculation period for %D.
- Slowing: Specifies the slowing period for the Stochastic Oscillator.
- MA Method: Determines the moving average type used in the calculation.
- Stochastic Price: Sets the price basis for the Stochastic calculation.
- Level 1–4: Define overbought/oversold levels (if set to -1, they won’t be displayed).
Conclusion
The Stochastic on Chart Indicator is a professional analytical tool for Forex and cryptocurrency traders, allowing them to monitor overbought and oversold conditions directly on the chart. By displaying the oscillator on the price chart itself, it provides a deeper visual understanding of market reactions and oscillator dynamics, improving timing and precision in trade decisions.