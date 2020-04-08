Quantum with Alert Indicator MT4

The Quantum with Alert Indicator MT4 is a versatile trading tool designed to highlight potential pivot areas in the market using visual signals. These marked regions often act as possible reversal points, helping traders anticipate where price may change direction.

Depending on their strategy and market outlook, traders can use these signals to open or close positions with greater confidence.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Quantum with Alert Indicator – Specifications Table

Category

Pivot Point Fractal – Signal & Forecast

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading

Market

Universal (Forex, Crypto, Indices)

 

Overview of Quantum+Alert Indicator

The Quantum with Alert Indicator MT4 studies price structures and large-scale fluctuations to signal potential reversal levels.

It plots colored squares on the chart to represent these points:

  • Blue Square → Suggests a bullish pivot and potential upward move.
  • Red Square → Suggests a bearish pivot and possible downward trend.

 

Bullish Scenario

For example, on a 1-hour Ethereum (ETH) chart, the tool marked a pivot point with a blue square. Shortly after, the market shifted direction and an uptrend began, validating the indicator’s signal.

 

Bearish Scenario

On the 4-hour USD/CHF chart, a red square was displayed, showing a bearish pivot zone. Price then moved downward, creating an opportunity for short entries.

 

Quantum with Alert Indicator Settings

The customizable settings include:

  • EinDepth3 → Depth of historical data used for pivot detection
  • Pop-up Alert → Real-time on-screen alerts for signals
  • Push Notification (SMS) → Mobile alerts for trade signals
  • Email Alert → Notifications via email
  • Custom Buy/Sell Alerts → Editable messages for trade signals

 

Conclusion

The Quantum with Alert Indicator MT4 is built to detect and signal market pivot zones with clear visual markers. Its automated alert system—via pop-ups, emails, or push notifications—ensures traders don’t miss key entry or exit opportunities. This makes it a valuable tool for those seeking to capture market reversals with precision.

