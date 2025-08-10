Volume Profile Order Blocks MT4

Volume Profile Order Blocks - A smarter way to visualize liquidity, volume, and key levels.

Volume Profile Order Blocks is a cutting-edge indicator that enhances traditional order block strategies by embedding a detailed volume profile directly within each zone. This provides traders with a clear, data-driven view of where institutional interest may lie — not just in price, but in volume distribution.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146215/

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Unlike basic order block indicators, this tool pulls granular data from lower timeframes to build a more accurate volume profile across each block. Whether you're identifying supply and demand, potential reversals, or confluences, this added depth allows for smarter decision-making across all timeframes. No matter what you trade — Forex, crypto, bonds, stocks, or commodities — this tool works flawlessly across them all.

What Makes It Unique?

  • Volume Profile Inside Order Blocks
    Gain true insight into market strength by seeing volume concentration at every level within the zone.

  • Multi-Timeframe Support (MTF)
    Automatically display higher timeframe zones on your current chart to improve top-down analysis.

  • Smart Alerts (3 Types)

    • Zone Created: Be alerted when a new order block is formed.

    • Price Enters Zone: Know when price taps a key zone.

    • Zone Breakout: Stay informed when price breaks through a block.

  • Total Volume Display
    Each order block clearly shows the total volume traded within its range — helping you distinguish weak vs. strong zones instantly.

  • Fresh vs. Touched Zones
    Visually differentiate untouched zones from those that have been tested by price. This gives a clearer picture of zone strength and reaction potential.


Volume Profile Order Blocks is the ultimate tool for traders who want more than just price zones — it combines multi-timeframe precision, volume analytics, and smart alerting into one powerful indicator. Whether you're trading order block reactions, breakouts, or simply tracking institutional zones, this tool gives you a deeper, more accurate view of market structure and intent.

If you have any questions, need support, or want help setting it up, feel free to reach out directly — I'm happy to help.



Filtrer:
trick 86
609
trick 86 2025.08.13 22:55 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis