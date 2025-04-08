Prime H1 Trader

Unleash the Power of Precision Trading

Prime H1 Trader is a sophisticated, professional-grade EA engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. This expert advisor isn't just another automated system; it's a meticulously crafted trading tool that integrates a powerful technical strategy to pinpoint optimal entry signals with high accuracy.


LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA! 

Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free!

Here's how to claim your gift:

  1. Buy any EA from our MQL5 Market profile.
  2. Leave a review on the product page.
  3. Send us a message via MQL5 inbox and let us know which EA you'd like to receive for free.

Conditions:

  • The free EA must have a price equal to or less than the EA you purchased.
  • The free EA will be locked to 2 trading accounts (1 Demo, 1 Live).

This offer is limited to the first 5 customers who leave a review. Don't miss out—buy now and double your trading power!


The core of Prime H1 Trader's strategy is its unique dual-indicator approach. It leverages Envelope signals as the primary market trigger, then validates these opportunities using RSI as a crucial secondary confirmation. This powerful combination filters out noise and helps secure only the highest-probability trading setups.


Risk management is at the heart of this EA's design. It maintains discipline by executing trades in a one-shot (1 order at a time) manner. In the event of an unfavorable trade, the system employs a strategic dynamic volume adjustment to intelligently manage the position, increasing the odds of a successful recovery in the subsequent order. The EA then resets to its base lot size after a profitable close, ensuring a consistent and disciplined approach.


Prime H1 Trader provides you with superior control. You can precisely define your risk tolerance by setting your own Stop Loss and choose between an advanced Fixed Lot or a Dynamic AutoLot system that calculates lot size based on your account equity. This flexibility allows you to tailor the EA to your exact trading style and risk appetite.


Recommended Usage for Prime H1 Trader:
  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts such as ECN, Raw, or Pro.
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
  • Starting Capital: 1,000 USD or 1,000 US Cent


Important Setup Instruction:

Due to marketplace limitations, the default setting for Lots_Exponent is set to: 1 . To activate the EA's intended Martingale recovery strategy, please change this parameter to: 2 in the Expert Advisor's settings window before running it.


Advanced Lot Management and Strategy Settings

Prime H1 Trader offers a sophisticated risk and money management system with two advanced lot sizing options to suit your specific trading style:

  • Equity-Based Sizing ( AutoLot_0.01LotPer ): This dynamic feature automatically adjusts your initial lot size based on your account equity.

    • How It Works: By setting a value like 1000, the EA will initiate a 0.01 lot trade for every $1,000 of equity in your account. This ensures that as your capital grows, your initial risk exposure scales proportionally, following a consistent risk-per-trade model.

  • Static Lot Sizing ( FixLot_FixOnlyFirstLot ): This option provides precise control, allowing you to lock in a specific lot size for all initial trades.

    • How It Works: If you input 0.05, the EA will consistently open its first order with a 0.05 lot, regardless of your account's fluctuating equity. This gives you absolute control over the base risk level of your trades.

Regardless of your chosen method, the EA’s strategy includes a disciplined reset mechanism. After a profitable order is closed, the system will revert to your predefined initial lot size to begin the next trading cycle, maintaining consistent risk management throughout its operation.


Find more EAs to fit your strategy: Click Here


