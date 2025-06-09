GoldFish Scalper

GoldFish EA is built to catch breakout moves on XAU/USD. It scans recent price action with VWAP confirmation, sets pending orders just outside the range or you can turn off hedging, and manages entries automatically — no signal spamming, no martingale. Just clean, structured trades.

Designed specifically for XAU/USD

Plug-and-play — default settings are ready to go

— default settings are ready to go No set files required — just drop it on the chart (or find what fit your trading styles, if the default and provided setfiles not fit your liking)

Uses stop loss on every trade

Built-in reset logic for stale setups

VWAP confirmation

Little cute panel shown you some important information





How It Works

GoldFish EA waits for a breakout from recent highs/lows. It places pending buy/sell orders and monitors them. If price doesn’t break within 24 hours, the setup resets for the next opportunity. That’s it.

This EA is very simple to use.

You don't need to mess with a ton of settings. Just focus on one thing:

Bar input & VWAP bar, if you use VWAP

Timeframe: The EA utilizes the timeframes delineated within the advisor's code

Find the right bar input — that’s the core of the strategy.

If you're using VWAP, just tweak the number of bars used for the VWAP calculation.

That's it. Plug it into the Strategy Tester, run an optimization, and you're good to go.

Everything is so simple.





Get Started

Attach the EA to an XAU/USD chart Enable algo trading Let it run — the system handles everything





Tested With Just $50 and 1:500 Leverage

Yes, this EA has been tested live starting with a tiny $50 balance on 1:500 leverage. It’s light, clean, and designed for maximum efficiency.

Recomended (for using the default setting) :

Deposit : $50

Laverage : 1 : 500

For more, please read Comments.



NO SOURCECODE INCLUDED Trading Risk Warning Trading in financial markets involves significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. It is important to understand that you can lose some or all of your invested capital. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved and carefully consider your investment objectives and risk tolerance before trading.

Note: EA GoldFish Scalper is not guarantees 100% winning trades. Combine the EA with your trading knowledge and always test it on a demo account before using it on a live account. Let GoldFish be your trusted tool to conquer the financial market today!








