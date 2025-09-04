Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/savagegold

Important

You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system.

The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight.

If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected.

The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system.

Special Offer

First 5 copies: 99 USD

Next 5 copies: 199 USD

Final price: 499 USD

Always make sure to load the proper .set file so that the algorithm runs with the correct configuration and achieves the projected performance.

Savage Gold H1

Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on H1, designed to exploit gold’s volatility with an accelerated growth strategy. It combines dynamic risk management with a statistical approach to multiply capital in a short time. Results are based on 2025 backtests using Exness Cent account.

Key Results and Metrics

Initial deposit: 200 USD

Total net profit: 2,127,377.11 USD

Profit Factor: 2.51

Recovery Factor: 4.09

Sharpe Ratio: 5.51

Expected Payoff: 4,067.64 USD per trade

Total trades: 523 (1,046 deals)

Relative equity drawdown: 75.29%

Maximum winning streak: 3 consecutive trades with 540,346.10 USD accumulated

Maximum losing streak: 59 consecutive trades with -195,006.00 USD accumulated

Balance curve observation: growth in impulses with retracements acting as “resets” of capital, consistent with an aggressive management style.

Average Activity Indicators

Trades per day: ~2.7

Trades per week: ~13.4

Trades per month: ~58.1

Average Returns

Profit per day: ~10,910 USD

Profit per week: ~54,548 USD

Profit per month: ~236,375 USD

Logic and Configuration

Execution on volatility breakouts mainly during London and New York sessions.

Money Management with fixed risk per trade.

For compound interest, activate mmRiskPercent = true.

Recommended risk profiles: conservative 1–2, intermediate 3, aggressive 3–5.

Important: the EA default values are not ready for live trading; you must load a .set file from the Comments section. Updated sets for major brokers will be published.

Requirements and Compatibility

Low-latency VPS recommended.

Default parameters optimized for Exness Cent; compatible with other brokers through adjustment.

Purchase includes one initial optimization for your preferred broker. Optimizing per broker significantly improves results.

User Profile

Designed for experienced traders with high risk tolerance seeking an aggressive approach on XAUUSD H1. Not suitable for all profiles.



