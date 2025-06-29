ETH Momentum

ETH Momentum – Version 1.1
Pair ETHUSD – M30 Timeframe
Default setup exclusively for EXNESS.

ETH Momentum is an algorithmic system designed to detect and adapt to market patterns and movements using advanced statistical analysis and dynamic lot size calculation through the ATR indicator. The ATR measures real-time volatility and adjusts position size proportionally: lower volatility means higher lot size, and higher volatility means lower lot size. This optimizes risk management and maximizes capital efficiency.

It is essential to activate UseMoneyManagement = true, as it allows the ATR calculation and exponential growth to automatically adjust to the current account balance, ensuring that the applied risk is consistent with the account’s progression.

Starting with an initial deposit of 200 USD, the account reached a total net profit of 283,951.10 USD in the test period, with a profit factor of 2.34 and a recovery factor of 7.79. The winning trade percentage was 76.25% overall, with an average per trade of 949.67 USD and a clearly positive mathematical expectancy, indicating each trade has a consistent expected profit over time. The strategy achieved remarkable growth with compounding, showing a linear correlation of 0.82 and a Sharpe Ratio of 12.51, reflecting an excellent risk/reward balance.

A total of 299 trades were executed, with a maximum of 20 consecutive winning trades and the largest single profit of 11,986 USD. The largest single loss was -14,844 USD. The EA’s logic distributes the configured risk (for example, 1% or 10% of capital) in pips using a dynamic Stop Loss calculated by ATR, automatically adjusting lot size according to detected volatility.

This EA is ideal for prop firms, investment funds, and also for small capital accounts using compounding, although it is important to understand that lower capital carries higher risk. With compounding, growth potential becomes exponential. Buyers who are not familiar with backtesting or EA adaptation for their preferred broker can contact our support team. We also provide constant updates, optimized versions and sets, free trials of new systems, and exclusive benefits for those registering with our IB.

It is essential to let the EA execute its plan without manual intervention or closing trades, as this would break the sequence and reduce the system’s mathematical expectancy. The AI’s work is based on historical patterns and statistics, and while it is not 100% effective, its performance remains solid over time if the methodology is respected.

In addition to selling the EA, we manage accounts, offer partnerships for passive income via copytrading, and other investment opportunities. Contact us and let’s work together to activate your capital.


