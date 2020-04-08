Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4
- Indicateurs
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.3
Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4
The Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4 applies dynamic-colored dots to visually represent the direction of the market trend. In this indicator, the dots appear either above or beneath the candlesticks to signal momentum shifts. Specifically, blue dots below the candles highlight bullish movement, while pink dots above the candles confirm bearish momentum.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT4 Indicator Installation | Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Prop Draw Down Protector Expert Advisor MT4 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT4
Table of Features for Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator
The main characteristics of the Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4 are summarized below:
|
Category
|
Technical Tool – Signal & Forecast – Volatility
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Suitable for Beginners
|
Indicator Type
|
Trend Continuation – Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Intraday – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
Applicable to All Asset Classes
Quick Overview of Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator
This tool instantly updates dot colors when a reversal or trend continuation is detected, providing clear entry and exit signals. It also issues alerts in real-time through push notifications, emails, or sound alarms to keep traders informed without delay.
Buy Setup Example
On the Binance Coin (BNB) chart in the 1-hour timeframe, once the pink dots were broken upward, a series of blue dots formed, validating the continuation of an upward price trend.
Sell Setup Example
In the USD/CAD hourly chart, after a bullish move, the sequence of blue dots was breached from above. Following this, a consistent pattern of pink dots marked the start and extension of a bearish phase.
Settings of the Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator
Key adjustable parameters for this indicator include:
- Step: Incremental step for generating dots.
- Maximum: Upper limit for acceleration in calculations.
- Precision: Decimal accuracy for value display.
- ALERT: Enables or disables sound alerts on trend shifts.
- EMAIL: Sends signals via email when activated.
- NOTIFICATION: Push notifications for instant alerts.
- MESSAGE_TIMEOUT: Interval between multiple alerts (seconds).
- MESSAGE_SUBJECT: Custom subject line for notifications or emails.
Conclusion
The Parabolic SAR Color Alert Indicator MT4 is an efficient tool for tracking trend direction and spotting reversal opportunities. With its color-coded dots and multi-channel alert system, it enhances trading decisions by providing quick and reliable signals.
Customizable settings such as step size, precision, and notification preferences make it adaptable to different strategies, from scalping to swing trading.