The Gold Sniper
- Experts
- Sachin Gautam
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Introducing The Gold Sniper EA. It is a Gold Breakout System.
Price Rise in 1 day to $249 as Fundednext passed with this EA
No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging, No AI
******* FEATURES *******
- Buy only and Sell only Settings
- Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders
- Trading on XAUUSD Pair
- This is a Daily Breakout Strategy.
- Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL.
- Easy to use with Default settings.
- 1 Trade Per day if the spreads are in Trading Zone.
Note: Its very important to use RAW, ECN or Zero SPREAD accounts for best results! IC Markets is the best broker.
How to Setup:
- Download the EA on your MT5 terminal
- Open the chart of XAUUSD M15 timeframe.
- Load the EA onto the chart
- Choose your Fixed lot size or Risk level
- Turn on the Auto-trading button
EA Details:
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M15
|Leverage
|500 and up
|Test From
|2023
|Settings
|Default Settings
|Brokers
|IC Markets, Fusion Markets and Vantage
|Account Type
|Raw, Zero or ECN
|Minimum Deposit
|$100 for 0.01 lot
|Recommend Deposit
|$100 (For drawdown <10%)
good results so far !