GoldXRange

✨ GoldXRange — Adaptive XAUUSD Scalper (M3) ✨

Limited Offer: $499 for the first 10 installations.
Next price: $899, with future increases planned after that.

A lightweight scalper for XAUUSD on the 3-minute chart. Designed for ⚡ fast asymmetric entries with built-in 🎯 risk control and 📉 trailing.
❌ No grids. ❌ No martingale.

🔑 How it works?
⚠️ Default risk: 10% (high). Adjust to 1–5% for safer trading
💵 Start small: $100-500 with 10% risk — let it compound for 3 months
⚡ Execution: Market orders with spread & session filters
🛡️ Protection: Fixed SL/TP, trailing stops, risk-% sizing, optional lot multiplier
✅ Compatible: Works with both 2-digit & 3-digit brokers (XAUUSD / XAUUSDm)

🚀 Quick Start
1️⃣ Attach to an M3 chart
2️⃣ Enable algo trading
3️⃣ Let it run
💡 Tip: Withdraw your initial deposit once doubled — let profits run risk-free

⚙️ Broker Setup Guide

📊 3-digit brokers (default setting)
SL_Pts_Fixed = 6000
TP_Pts_Fixed = 6000
Trail_Pts = 160 (Depends on broker spread)
Trail_Activate_Pts = 500
MaxSpreadPoints ≈ 600 (Depends on broker spread)

ENABLE HEDGE MODE

📊 2-digit brokers (divide all values by 10)

SL_Pts_Fixed = 600
TP_Pts_Fixed = 600
Trail_Pts = 16
Trail_Activate_Pts = 50
MaxSpreadPoints ≈ 60

📌 Rule of Thumb
If your broker shows gold with 2 digits (example: 1925.35) → divide all point inputs by 10
If your broker shows 3 digits (example: 1925.350) → keep the defaults

⚠️ Important Risk Notice:


The 10% default risk is HIGH RISK — for safe trading use 1% and reduce lot multipliers
👉 For stable and safer long-term growth, change RiskPercentagePerTrade to 1% or 0.5%.


FREE
