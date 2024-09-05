Index Sniper Pro MT5
- Experts
- Sachin Gautam
- Version: 2.29
- Mise à jour: 25 janvier 2025
- Activations: 10
Introducing Index Sniper Pro EA. It is a Fully Automatic Index US30 and S&P500(US500) System trading early US Open.
*******GET READY FOR v2.32 update*******
No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging, No AI
*******NEW FEATURES*******
- Lots of New Features released, see what's new section
- S&P500 Set File - Released *******NEW FEATURE*******
- DE40 Set File - Released on our Group *******NEW FEATURE*******
- Buy only and Sell only Settings - Released
- Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders - Released
Current Price: $749--> (Next price $999)
Live Signal - Click Here
Features:
- Trading on US30 and S&P500 Index. *******NEW FEATURE*******
- This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early US Open Session.
- Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL.
- Easy to use with Default settings.
- 1 Trade Per day if the spreads are in Trading Zone.
How to Setup:
- Download the EA on your MT5 terminal
- Open the chart of US30 on 30 Minute timeframe.
- Open the chart of S&P500 on 15 Minute timeframe and select SP500 setting(no set file needed). *******NEW FEATURE*******
- Load the EA onto the chart
- Choose your Fixed lot size or Risk level
- Turn on the Auto-trading button
EA Details:
|Symbol
|US30, NASDAQ, WS30, S&P500, US500 *******NEW FEATURE*******
|Timeframe
|M30 for US30 and M15 for SP500
|Leverage
|500 and up
|Test From
|2020
|Settings
|Default Settings
|Brokers
|IC Markets, Fusion Markets and Vantage
|Account Type
|Raw, Zero or ECN
|Minimum Deposit
|$100 for 0.1 lot
|Recommend Deposit
|$500 (For drawdown <10%)
I have been using ISP for more than four month. Honestly it is performing really well in different market conditions.