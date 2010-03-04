EurJpy Scalper

Introducing EURJPY Scalper EA. It is a Fully Automatic System trading London Open.

******* Special Launch Offer $99 ended*******

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging, No AI

    Current Price: $149--> (Next price $249)

    Live Signal - Click Here


    ******* FEATURES *******

    • Buy only and Sell only Settings 
    • Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders
    • Trading on EURJPY Pair
    • This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early London Open Session.
    • Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL.
    • Easy to use with Default settings.
    • 1 Trade Per day if the spreads are in Trading Zone.
    Note: Its very important to use RAW, ECN or Zero SPREAD accounts for best results! IC Markets is the best broker.


    How to Setup:

    • Download the EA on your MT5 terminal 
    • Open the chart of EURJPY H1 timeframe.
    • Load the EA onto the chart
    • Choose your Fixed lot size or Risk level 
    • Turn on the Auto-trading button


    EA Details:

    Symbol EURJPY
    Timeframe H1
    Leverage 500 and up
    Test From 2021
    Settings Default Settings
    Brokers IC Markets, Fusion Markets and Vantage
    Account Type Raw, Zero or ECN 
    Minimum Deposit $100 for 0.01 lot
    Recommend Deposit $100 (For drawdown <10%)


















































































































