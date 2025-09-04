The Gold Sniper

5

Introducing The Gold Sniper EA. It is a Gold Breakout System.

Price Rise in day to $249 as Fundednext passed with this EA 

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging, No AI

    Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333366

    ******* FEATURES *******

    • Buy only and Sell only Settings 
    • Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders
    • Trading on XAUUSD Pair
    • This is a Daily Breakout Strategy.
    • Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL.
    • Easy to use with Default settings.
    • 1 Trade Per day if the spreads are in Trading Zone.
    Note: Its very important to use RAW, ECN or Zero SPREAD accounts for best results! IC Markets is the best broker.


    How to Setup:

    • Download the EA on your MT5 terminal 
    • Open the chart of XAUUSD M15 timeframe.
    • Load the EA onto the chart
    • Choose your Fixed lot size or Risk level 
    • Turn on the Auto-trading button


    EA Details:

    Symbol XAUUSD
    Timeframe M15
    Leverage 500 and up
    Test From 2023
    Settings Default Settings
    Brokers IC Markets, Fusion Markets and Vantage
    Account Type Raw, Zero or ECN 
    Minimum Deposit $100 for 0.01 lot
    Recommend Deposit $100 (For drawdown <10%)


















































































































    İncelemeler 1
    Tarik Guel
    244
    Tarik Guel 2025.09.10 06:12 
     

    good results so far !

    Önerilen ürünler
    Vision AGI
    Franck Martin
    4.78 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vision AGI is the result of over a year of development to create this expert. Equipped with an advanced algorithm and a combination of personalized indicators, this new version is even more powerful, making it one of the most complete robots of its generation. With its intelligent real-time technology and trading strategy inspired by the best traders, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see b
    Zonda EA
    Anton Kondratev
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Zonda EA   ben   bir       Açık Optimizasyon Parametrelerine ve   Gerçek Zamanlı Kurtarma Mekanizmasına Sahip Tam Otomatik Sistem. Only 6 Copies of 10 Left  for 390 $ Next Price 990 $  Zonda KILAVUZU Sinyaller Komisyon İadesi Güncellemeler Bloğum Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        GBPUSD M15 Her pozisyonun her zaman bir       Sabit SL       Ve       Tam Anlaşma Takibi (FDT)   , DrawDo
    Gold News and Swing Trading
    Kashif Peter
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Önemli – Satın Almadan Önce Lütfen Okuyun Bu EA, farklı önerilen zaman dilimleri ve ayarlarla hem Haber İşlemleri hem de Salınım İşlemleri için kullanılabilir. Lütfen dikkat: 1 dakikalık işlem stratejisi yalnızca belirli yüksek etkili haber olayları sırasında kullanılmalıdır. Normal işlem günlerinde kullanmayın, çünkü muhtemelen kayıplara neden olur. Normal piyasa koşulları için lütfen işlem yapmak üzere 4 saatlik ve Günlük zaman dilimlerini kullanın. İşlem Modları Haber İşlemleri → M1 zaman
    EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
    Jupiter Mt5
    Marta Gonzalez
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions JUPITER          It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the dem
    Lunexa MT5
    Aren Davidian
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT4 Version   :     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143759 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with over 10,000 intelligent trading algorithms. Powere
    EurUsd London Breakout Pro
    Morgana Brol Mendonca
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EURUSD London Breakout Pro Gelişmiş yapay zeka araçlarının desteğiyle geliştirilen EURUSD London Breakout Pro, hız ve stabilite için optimize edilmiş temiz ve verimli bir kod sunar. Bu Uzman Danışman, kurumsal düzeyde bir risk yönetimi çerçevesi uygular ve martingale, grid averaging veya kontrolsüz hedging gibi yüksek riskli stratejilerden kaçınır. Hassasiyet ve güvenlik talep eden traderlar için tasarlanan sistem, kanıtlanmış bir Londra seansı breakout konseptini güçlü giriş filtreleriyle birl
    FREE
    Quant Kelly Trader
    Christian Alexander Foehl
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Quant Kelly Trader EA , hassas piyasa yapısı sinyallerini matematiksel temellere dayanan Kelly risk yönetimi ile birleştirir. Özellikle S&P500 (US500), M15 için geliştirilmiştir ve hızlı sermaye büyümesini kontrollü risk ile birleştirir – dünyanın önde gelen quants ve yatırımcılarından ilham alan bir yaklaşımdır. Birikim aşamalarına net bir şekilde odaklanarak ve uyarlanmış bir Kelly formülü uygulayarak, EA büyüme potansiyelinden yararlanırken riskleri kontrol altında tutmak isteyen traderla
    BreakPoint Pro
    Jason Smith
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
    ScalpFusion
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ScalpFusion - Elite High-Frequency Trading System Professional Edition Trading Bot ScalpFusion  is an advanced high-frequency trading system designed for professional traders seeking precise and rapid market operations. The system utilizes ultra-low latency and multi-strategy approach for market opportunities. Backtest Results Analysis Test Period : 2020-2025 (5 years) Initial Deposit : $5,000 Final Result : $651,397.32 Total Return : +13,027.95% History Quality : 99% Key Performance Metri
    BoomCrashDeriv
    Mohammed Imran Jani
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Boom and Crash indices from Deriv are synthetic indices designed to mirror the dynamics of rising and falling real-world financial markets. They specifically simulate the behavior of a market that's either booming or crashing. For traders looking to capitalize on these indices, one of the most effective strategies involves focusing on higher time frames. This is because Boom spikes and Crash drops tend to easily break through support and resistance levels on lower time frames. By placing your e
    PEA Farm Lots
    Paitoon Rienpreecha
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
    Early Retirement MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    4.5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups.  Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjectiv
    Good Monday MT5
    Konstantin Kulikov
    4.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.  Download settings (sets):   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUD
    Pound Pulse
    Simen Staaby Knudsen
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The "Pound Pulse" is a robot I have developed that is trading the gbd/usd pair on a 30min chart. This is "real" strategy that actually got an edge in the market. The strategy is a combination of pure price action, and signals from the RSI and MACD indicator. This robot is perfect for traders who want to make steady gains without taking big risks that may blow the account. NO martingale NO adding to losers Pure robust trading The profit factor is 1.91 and the Sharpe ratio is 6.25, showing strong
    MultiWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (14)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
    Steady Runner NP EA
    Theo Robert Gottwald
    3 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
    FREE
    Ultimate Hero MT5
    Smart Forex Lab.
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Built for maximum performance. Optimized for profit withdrawals. Introducing a new option - testing with emulation of profit withdrawals. Ultimate Hero is an advanced trading tool designed to maximize your forex profits. This advanced trading software is created using the latest GPT-4 technology and has a wide range of advanced features. Ultimate Hero is a trading bot that uses a grid trading strategy based on the Martingale system. It is designed to provide stable returns by placing multiple
    Prop Dominus
    Abigail Stacey Kimani
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    **Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
    Forex Falcon Bot
    Oleksii Ferbei
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Forex Falcon: An Innovative Multi-Currency Trading Bot Introduction In today's trading landscape, successful outcomes depend on the quality of the tools you use.   Forex Falcon   is not just a trading bot; it's a high-tech solution designed to enhance your efficiency in the Forex market. This multi-currency bot combines numerous features, allowing traders of all levels to confidently navigate complex market conditions. Why Choose Forex Falcon? When selecting a trading bot, it's crucial to consid
    NanoTrade Pro
    Vadim Podoprigora
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
    Fx Trend Scalper EA
    Fernando De Paljla Silva
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fx Trend Scalper uses the Bollinger Bands indicator with intelligent settings and combinations. Furthermore, it uses various Price Action features to identify specific patterns on the chart to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Trend Scalper is for you. Fx Trend Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample
    NeuroForex
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
    Burning London
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Burning London EA MT5 – Precision Breakout Execution Manual:  https://magma-software.solutions/burning-london/blmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller LIVE SIGNAL: ICTrading - High Risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311936 --- Why Choose Burning London?   • Fully automated breakout system for GBPUSD   • Session start is calculated internally – no manual timing needed   • Three
    Currency Curator Bot
    Oleksii Ferbei
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Currency Curator: A Modern Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction Currency Curator   is an innovative multi-currency trading bot specifically designed to automate and enhance your Forex trading experience. By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, this expert advisor performs in-depth analysis of market conditions and executes trades with high efficiency. Its primary goal is to equip users with reliable tools for successful trading while minimizing risks and optimizing time management. Flexi
    Nexus Alpha Engine
    Krasimir Borislavov Petrov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Automation with Precision. No Surprises. Nexus Alpha Engine   delivers a new standard of trading precision.   Meet NexusEA —the foundational expert advisor in this framework, built for traders who demand absolute transparency and full control over their automated strategies. With   NexusEA , you're not just buying an EA; you're acquiring a powerful   "strategy skeleton builder."   We provide the robust, deterministic framework—you   integrate   your unique market insights and precise rules. Aut
    KT BreakGrid Pro MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Unleash the power of precision and innovation in your trading with the KT BreakGrid Pro EA. Seamlessly blending the strategic prowess of breakout and grid trading, this expert advisor is your ultimate solution to navigating the complex Forex landscape with unmatched confidence and efficiency. Recommendations Symbol: EURUSD TimeFrame: M5 Account Type: Hedge Leverage: 1:500 Set Files: Not required. Default inputs provides best results.  Features Breakout-Infused Grid Strategy: Experience the bes
    GdeAsset Blackbox
    Daniel De Almeida Galvao
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Получите бесплатно! Моделирование для трейдеров, фондов управления капиталом и разработчиков MQL5 Получите алгоритм этого эксперта, зарегистрировавшись в Gdeasset Blackbox. Сотрудничество с GdeAsset BlackBox: учитывая очевидную потребность в обмене валютой и финансовыми активами, возникает это совместное предложение по распространению инструментов ценообразования среди участников мирового рынка для противодействия глобальной инфляционной девальвации. GdeAsset ищет партнёров для разработки инстру
    FREE
    Workstation Assistant
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
    Smart Bank
    Shamary A Guy
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Smart Bank EA is an advanced scalping system that uses intelligent opening and closing algorithms to identify ideal entry points during calm markets. The system has been developed by me to trade Step Index on the Deriv broker. This EA  is a scalping robot. This EA analysis based on price action combined with the Moving Average Indicator to find the best entry and exit points. The EA uses a fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stoploss, But the EA also has an early closing mechanism built
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (280)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (18)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (118)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
    SGear
    Olesia Kusmenko
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (19)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.26 (57)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    Aurum Sentinel Pro
    Christian Da Costa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.21 (87)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Prometheus MT5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
    Aura Neuron MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.79 (48)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Golduxe
    Sachin Gautam
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing  Golduxe EA . It is a Fully Automatic System trading Gold on US Open. No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Current Price: $149--> (Next price $249) Live Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2327717 ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on XAUUSD Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early US Open Session. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL. Easy to
    EurJpy Scalper
    Sachin Gautam
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing  EURJPY Scalper EA . It is a Fully Automatic System trading London Open. ******* Special Launch Offer $99 ended******* No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Current Price: $149--> (Next price $249) Live Signal -  Click Here ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on EURJPY Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early London Open Session. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss
    Index Sniper Pro MT5
    Sachin Gautam
    4.85 (13)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing  Index Sniper Pro EA . It is a Fully Automatic Index US30 and S&P500(US500) System trading early US Open. ******* GET READY FOR v2.32 update ******* No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI *******NEW FEATURES******* Lots of New Features released, see what's new section S&P500 Set File - Released  *******NEW FEATURE******* DE40 Set File - Released   on our Group  *******NEW FEATURE******* Buy only and Sell only Settings - Released Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and S
    Filtrele:
    Tarik Guel
    244
    Tarik Guel 2025.09.10 06:12 
     

    good results so far !

    Sachin Gautam
    1183
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Sachin Gautam 2025.09.10 06:13
    Thank you Tarika for the review.
    İncelemeye yanıt