MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCOrderInfoSymbol 

Symbol

注文の銘柄名を取得します。

string  Symbol() const

戻り値

注文の銘柄名

注意事項

注文は Select（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。