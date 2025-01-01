Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques 3DCCanvas3DInputScene AmbientColorGetAmbientColorSetAttachCreateDestroyDXContextDXDispatcherInputSceneLightColorGetLightColorSetLightDirectionGetLightDirectionSetObjectAddProjectionMatrixGetProjectionMatrixSetRenderRenderBeginRenderEndViewMatrixGetViewMatrixSetViewPositionSetViewRotationSetViewTargetSetViewUpDirectionSet InputScene Retourne un pointeur sur le buffer des paramètres de la scène. CDXInput* InputScene() Valeur de Retour Pointeur vers le buffer des paramètres de la scène. DXDispatcher LightColorGet