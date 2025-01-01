MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCPositionInfoInfoInteger
- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
InfoInteger
지정한 정수 유형 속성 값 가져오기.
|
bool InfoInteger(
매개변수
prop_id
[in] ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_INTEGER 열거의 정수 유형 속성 ID.
var
[out] 결과를 배치할 long 유형 변수에 대한 참조.
값 반환
성공하면 true, 속성 값을 가져오지 못하면 false.
참고
위치는 선택 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 메서드를 사용하여 선택해야 합니다.