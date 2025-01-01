Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCPositionInfoComment TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState Comment Retourne le commentaire de la position. string Comment() const Valeur de retour Le commentaire de la position. Note La position doit être sélectionnée en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index). Symbol InfoInteger