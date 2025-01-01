DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCPositionInfoComment 

Comment

Retourne le commentaire de la position.

string  Comment() const

Valeur de retour

Le commentaire de la position.

Note

La position doit être sélectionnée en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).