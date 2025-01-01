Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCAccountInfoMarginCall LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck MarginCall Erhält den Wert von Margin-Call. double MarginCall() const Rückgabewert Der Wert von Margin-Call. MarginLevel MarginStopOut