VOD: Vodafone Group Plc - American Depositary Shares each representi
11.75 USD 0.06 (0.51%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VOD exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.72 and at a high of 11.80.
Follow Vodafone Group Plc - American Depositary Shares each representi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VOD News
- Vodafone Group (VOD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Vodafone partners with UEFA to support women’s and men’s football
- Vodafone launches $500 million cash tender offer for hybrid securities
- Vodafone launches cash tender offer for €1 billion capital securities
- Should Value Investors Buy KT (KT) Stock?
- Telecom Italia shares pare declines after 8% drop on Iliad merger snub
- Patinex AG acquires 3% stake in Vodafone Group
- JPM sees Italian telecom sector showing stability in mobile and fixed pricing
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights KDDI, Vodafone Group and Millicom International Cellular
- 3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Thrive Despite Industry Challenges
- BofA Securities lowers Vodafone Idea stock price target on cash flow concerns
- Vodafone: Speculative Buy Or Time To Hang Up? (NASDAQ:VOD)
- Deutsche Bank raises Zegona Communications stock price target on FCF growth
- This SpaceX rival’s stock is skyrocketing as space’s ‘game of phones’ heats up
- 1&1 AG reports Q2 EBITDA miss, reiterates lowered FY outlook
- Swisscom Q2 2025 slides: Revenue declines while maintaining full-year guidance
- Swisscom profit falls 25% on Vodafone Italia integration costs, revenue rises
- Is Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Deutsche Telekom: Q2 Doesn't Change The Thesis, Try Vodafone (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Singapore’s GIC to buy 25% stake in Spanish broadband JV, FT reports
- Liberty Global reduces stake in Vodafone to zero
- Barclays reduces stake in Vodafone below reporting threshold
- Jefferies upgrades Indus Towers stock rating to Hold on limited downside
Daily Range
11.72 11.80
Year Range
8.00 12.06
- Previous Close
- 11.81
- Open
- 11.76
- Bid
- 11.75
- Ask
- 12.05
- Low
- 11.72
- High
- 11.80
- Volume
- 2.558 K
- Daily Change
- -0.51%
- Month Change
- 2.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.13%
- Year Change
- 17.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%