Valute / VOD
VOD: Vodafone Group Plc - American Depositary Shares each representi
11.41 USD 0.02 (0.17%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VOD ha avuto una variazione del -0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.40 e ad un massimo di 11.47.
Segui le dinamiche di Vodafone Group Plc - American Depositary Shares each representi. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VOD News
- OTE vende Telekom Romania Mobile per 70 milioni di euro a Vodafone e Digi
- Goldman Sachs sostiene BT, Tele2, Telia ed Elisa; declassa Swisscom e Vodafone a "vendere"
- Vodafone completa offerta di riacquisto di titoli in euro per 806,5 milioni
- Vodafone Group (VOD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Vodafone si allea con UEFA per sostenere il calcio femminile e maschile
- Vodafone launches $500 million cash tender offer for hybrid securities
- Vodafone launches cash tender offer for €1 billion capital securities
- Should Value Investors Buy KT (KT) Stock?
- Telecom Italia shares pare declines after 8% drop on Iliad merger snub
- Patinex AG acquires 3% stake in Vodafone Group
- JPM sees Italian telecom sector showing stability in mobile and fixed pricing
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights KDDI, Vodafone Group and Millicom International Cellular
- 3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Thrive Despite Industry Challenges
- BofA Securities lowers Vodafone Idea stock price target on cash flow concerns
- Vodafone: Speculative Buy Or Time To Hang Up? (NASDAQ:VOD)
- Deutsche Bank raises Zegona Communications stock price target on FCF growth
- This SpaceX rival’s stock is skyrocketing as space’s ‘game of phones’ heats up
- 1&1 AG reports Q2 EBITDA miss, reiterates lowered FY outlook
- Swisscom Q2 2025 slides: Revenue declines while maintaining full-year guidance
- Swisscom profit falls 25% on Vodafone Italia integration costs, revenue rises
- Is Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.40 11.47
Intervallo Annuale
8.00 12.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.43
- Apertura
- 11.43
- Bid
- 11.41
- Ask
- 11.71
- Minimo
- 11.40
- Massimo
- 11.47
- Volume
- 3.731 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.99%
20 settembre, sabato