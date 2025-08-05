QuotazioniSezioni
VOD: Vodafone Group Plc - American Depositary Shares each representi

11.41 USD 0.02 (0.17%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VOD ha avuto una variazione del -0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.40 e ad un massimo di 11.47.

Segui le dinamiche di Vodafone Group Plc - American Depositary Shares each representi. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.40 11.47
Intervallo Annuale
8.00 12.06
Chiusura Precedente
11.43
Apertura
11.43
Bid
11.41
Ask
11.71
Minimo
11.40
Massimo
11.47
Volume
3.731 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.17%
Variazione Mensile
-0.26%
Variazione Semestrale
21.51%
Variazione Annuale
13.99%
20 settembre, sabato