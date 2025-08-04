通貨 / VOD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
VOD: Vodafone Group Plc - American Depositary Shares each representi
11.43 USD 0.23 (1.97%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VODの今日の為替レートは、-1.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.42の安値と11.54の高値で取引されました。
Vodafone Group Plc - American Depositary Shares each representiダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VOD News
- ゴールドマン・サックス、BT、Tele2、Telia、Elisaを推奨、SwisscomとVodafoneは「売り」に格下げ
- Goldman Sachs backs BT, Tele2, Telia and Elisa; cuts Swisscom, Vodafone to “sell"
- ボーダフォン、2080年満期のユーロ建て証券に対する8億650万ユーロの公開買付を完了
- Vodafone completes €806.5 million tender offer for euro securities
- Vodafone Group (VOD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- ボーダフォン、UEFAと提携し女子・男子サッカーを支援
- Vodafone partners with UEFA to support women’s and men’s football
- Vodafone launches $500 million cash tender offer for hybrid securities
- Vodafone launches cash tender offer for €1 billion capital securities
- Should Value Investors Buy KT (KT) Stock?
- Telecom Italia shares pare declines after 8% drop on Iliad merger snub
- Patinex AG acquires 3% stake in Vodafone Group
- JPM sees Italian telecom sector showing stability in mobile and fixed pricing
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights KDDI, Vodafone Group and Millicom International Cellular
- 3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Thrive Despite Industry Challenges
- BofA Securities lowers Vodafone Idea stock price target on cash flow concerns
- Vodafone: Speculative Buy Or Time To Hang Up? (NASDAQ:VOD)
- Deutsche Bank raises Zegona Communications stock price target on FCF growth
- This SpaceX rival’s stock is skyrocketing as space’s ‘game of phones’ heats up
- 1&1 AG reports Q2 EBITDA miss, reiterates lowered FY outlook
- Swisscom Q2 2025 slides: Revenue declines while maintaining full-year guidance
- Swisscom profit falls 25% on Vodafone Italia integration costs, revenue rises
- Is Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Deutsche Telekom: Q2 Doesn't Change The Thesis, Try Vodafone (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)
1日のレンジ
11.42 11.54
1年のレンジ
8.00 12.06
- 以前の終値
- 11.66
- 始値
- 11.47
- 買値
- 11.43
- 買値
- 11.73
- 安値
- 11.42
- 高値
- 11.54
- 出来高
- 4.050 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 21.73%
- 1年の変化
- 14.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K