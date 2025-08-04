货币 / VOD
VOD: Vodafone Group Plc - American Depositary Shares each representi
11.76 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VOD汇率已更改-0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点11.68和高点11.76进行交易。
关注Vodafone Group Plc - American Depositary Shares each representi动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VOD新闻
日范围
11.68 11.76
年范围
8.00 12.06
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.77
- 开盘价
- 11.70
- 卖价
- 11.76
- 买价
- 12.06
- 最低价
- 11.68
- 最高价
- 11.76
- 交易量
- 595
- 日变化
- -0.08%
- 月变化
- 2.80%
- 6个月变化
- 25.24%
- 年变化
- 17.48%
