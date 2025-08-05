통화 / VOD
VOD: Vodafone Group Plc - American Depositary Shares each representi
11.41 USD 0.02 (0.17%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VOD 환율이 오늘 -0.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.40이고 고가는 11.47이었습니다.
Vodafone Group Plc - American Depositary Shares each representi 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
VOD News
- OTE, Telekom Romania Mobile을 7천만 유로에 매각
- 골드만삭스, BT·Tele2·Telia·Elisa 지지; Swisscom·보다폰 "매도"로 하향
- Goldman Sachs backs BT, Tele2, Telia and Elisa; cuts Swisscom, Vodafone to “sell"
- 보다폰, 8억 650만 유로 규모 유로 증권 공개매수 완료
- Vodafone completes €806.5 million tender offer for euro securities
- Vodafone Group (VOD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- UEFA와 보다폰, 여자 및 남자 축구 후원 파트너십 체결
- Vodafone partners with UEFA to support women’s and men’s football
- Vodafone launches $500 million cash tender offer for hybrid securities
- Vodafone launches cash tender offer for €1 billion capital securities
- Should Value Investors Buy KT (KT) Stock?
- Telecom Italia shares pare declines after 8% drop on Iliad merger snub
- Patinex AG acquires 3% stake in Vodafone Group
- JPM sees Italian telecom sector showing stability in mobile and fixed pricing
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights KDDI, Vodafone Group and Millicom International Cellular
- 3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Thrive Despite Industry Challenges
- BofA Securities lowers Vodafone Idea stock price target on cash flow concerns
- Vodafone: Speculative Buy Or Time To Hang Up? (NASDAQ:VOD)
- Deutsche Bank raises Zegona Communications stock price target on FCF growth
- This SpaceX rival’s stock is skyrocketing as space’s ‘game of phones’ heats up
- 1&1 AG reports Q2 EBITDA miss, reiterates lowered FY outlook
- Swisscom Q2 2025 slides: Revenue declines while maintaining full-year guidance
- Swisscom profit falls 25% on Vodafone Italia integration costs, revenue rises
- Is Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
일일 변동 비율
11.40 11.47
년간 변동
8.00 12.06
- 이전 종가
- 11.43
- 시가
- 11.43
- Bid
- 11.41
- Ask
- 11.71
- 저가
- 11.40
- 고가
- 11.47
- 볼륨
- 3.731 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.17%
- 월 변동
- -0.26%
- 6개월 변동
- 21.51%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.99%
