ICF: iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
ICF exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.69 and at a high of 61.22.
Follow iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ICF News
- The Hidden Side Of The Stock Market's Hot Streak
- Housing: In Some Ways, Worse Than 2008
- Housing’s Deep Freeze: Existing Home Sales at 25-Year Lows (Dow Jones Indices:DJUSRE)
- Weekly Market Pulse: No Data, No Problem
- Flying In The Dark
- U.S. Real Estate Sector Report - Fall 2025
- Investing Implications As U.S. Government Enters Shutdown
- Nonresidential Construction Forecast 2025-27: Tapering Down
- Tipping Point: The New Diversified Portfolio Needs REITs
- The 2026 Playbook: Why Housing Is The New Tech
- New Home Affordability Little Changed, New Homes Remain Just Above Affordable Threshold
- Why U.S. REITs May Shine In A Rate-Cutting Environment
- U.S. Commercial Real Estate Market - Liquidity, Scalability, Innovation Drive Performance
- Lock-in Effect And Mortgage Rates: Unwinding A Phenomenon That Wrecked The Housing Market
- CMBS Crisis: Delinquency Rates Hitting Multi-Year Highs Across Several Sectors
- Pending Home Sales Jump 4.0% In August, More Than Expected
- Echoes Of Earlier Easing
- Modern Warehouses Driving The Next Phase Of Industrial Growth
- CRE Debt Outstanding Climbs In Lending’s Golden Era
- Home Sale Strength
- CRE In An Easing Cycle: Why Long Rates Matter More Than The Fed
- August 2025 New Home Sales Jump In Possible Statistical 'Fluke'
- New Home Sales Surge To 3.5-Year High In August
- A Dovish Turn, A Hawkish Shadow
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ICF stock price today?
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock is priced at 60.90 today. It trades within 60.69 - 61.22, yesterday's close was 61.04, and trading volume reached 130. The live price chart of ICF shows these updates.
Does iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF is currently valued at 60.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.80% and USD. View the chart live to track ICF movements.
How to buy ICF stock?
You can buy iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF shares at the current price of 60.90. Orders are usually placed near 60.90 or 61.20, while 130 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow ICF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ICF stock?
Investing in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.30 - 66.86 and current price 60.90. Many compare -1.23% and -0.43% before placing orders at 60.90 or 61.20. Explore the ICF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the past year was 66.86. Within 53.30 - 66.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (ICF) over the year was 53.30. Comparing it with the current 60.90 and 53.30 - 66.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ICF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ICF stock split?
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.04, and -4.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 61.04
- Open
- 61.22
- Bid
- 60.90
- Ask
- 61.20
- Low
- 60.69
- High
- 61.22
- Volume
- 130
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- -1.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.43%
- Year Change
- -4.80%
