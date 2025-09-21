QuotesSections
Currencies / ICF
ICF: iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

60.90 USD 0.14 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ICF exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.69 and at a high of 61.22.

Follow iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF dynamics.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ICF stock price today?

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock is priced at 60.90 today. It trades within 60.69 - 61.22, yesterday's close was 61.04, and trading volume reached 130. The live price chart of ICF shows these updates.

Does iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF is currently valued at 60.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.80% and USD. View the chart live to track ICF movements.

How to buy ICF stock?

You can buy iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF shares at the current price of 60.90. Orders are usually placed near 60.90 or 61.20, while 130 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow ICF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ICF stock?

Investing in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.30 - 66.86 and current price 60.90. Many compare -1.23% and -0.43% before placing orders at 60.90 or 61.20. Explore the ICF price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the past year was 66.86. Within 53.30 - 66.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (ICF) over the year was 53.30. Comparing it with the current 60.90 and 53.30 - 66.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ICF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ICF stock split?

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.04, and -4.80% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
60.69 61.22
Year Range
53.30 66.86
Previous Close
61.04
Open
61.22
Bid
60.90
Ask
61.20
Low
60.69
High
61.22
Volume
130
Daily Change
-0.23%
Month Change
-1.23%
6 Months Change
-0.43%
Year Change
-4.80%
