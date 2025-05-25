Supports and Resistances MT4

Supports and Resistances is a quick and easy tool for finding support and resistance levels. It was created according to the "run and forget" idea to automate daily routines and speed up the decision-making process.

It is a great tool for beginners, as well as for users who have been on the market for a while.


How to run it?

To run the indicator, all you have to do is set three parameters:

1. Number of candles to be analyzed by the program;
2. Maximum zone width in pips;
3. Frequency of finding highs and lows;

Default values are set and can be modified as needed. 

And that's it. Enjoy! :)


I encourage you to test the indicator in the demo version and leave your rating and comment!


Zone description

The zones are divided into three colors:

  • Pink - resistance zones,
  • Blue - support zones,
  • Gray - zones that are currently being tested.

Colors can be customized according to your preference.


If you have any questions or problem contact me via private message. Additionally, if you are a proponent of process automation too or you are interested in price action topics and more, I encourage you to check out my other products below or here ↓


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Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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