Supports and Resistances MT4
- Slawomir Wenc
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 25 mai 2025
- Activations: 10
Supports and Resistances is a quick and easy tool for finding support and resistance levels. It was created according to the "run and forget" idea to automate daily routines and speed up the decision-making process.It is a great tool for beginners, as well as for users who have been on the market for a while.
How to run it?
To run the indicator, all you have to do is set three parameters:
1. Number of candles to be analyzed by the program;
2. Maximum zone width in pips;
3. Frequency of finding highs and lows;
Default values are set and can be modified as needed.
And that's it. Enjoy! :)
Zone description
The zones are divided into three colors:
- Pink - resistance zones,
- Blue - support zones,
- Gray - zones that are currently being tested.
Colors can be customized according to your preference.
