Supports and Resistances MT4

Supports and Resistances is a quick and easy tool for finding support and resistance levels. It was created according to the "run and forget" idea to automate daily routines and speed up the decision-making process.

It is a great tool for beginners, as well as for users who have been on the market for a while.





How to run it?

To run the indicator, all you have to do is set three parameters:

1. Number of candles to be analyzed by the program;

2. Maximum zone width in pips;

3. Frequency of finding highs and lows;



Default values are set and can be modified as needed.

And that's it. Enjoy! :)





I encourage you to test the indicator in the demo version and leave your rating and comment!





Zone description



The zones are divided into three colors:



Pink - resistance zones,

- resistance zones, Blue - support zones,

- support zones, Gray - zones that are currently being tested.

Colors can be customized according to your preference.





If you have any questions or problem contact me via private message. Additionally, if you are a proponent of process automation too or you are interested in price action topics and more, I encourage you to check out my other products below or here ↓



