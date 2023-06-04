Knots Compositor

By changing the chart mode, you can also display the chart like a real trade.

Synchronize each chart position with the common vertical line.

This indicator is for comparing multiple charts and verifying the chart pattern.

1. Scroll the chart of the target currency pair to the end in the past direction and download all the historical data of that currency pair.

2. Install this indicator in the main window of each chart.

3. Customize each parameter on the Inputs tab of the indicator properties.



