Knots Compositor


What is this indicator?

This indicator is for comparing multiple charts and verifying the chart pattern.

Synchronize each chart position with the common vertical line.

By changing the chart mode, you can also display the chart like a real trade.

How to set up

1. Scroll the chart of the target currency pair to the end in the past direction and download all the historical data of that currency pair.

2. Install this indicator in the main window of each chart.

3. Customize each parameter on the Inputs tab of the indicator properties.

How to use

1. Move the common vertical line to the time of the target candlestick.

2. Change the chart mode as you like.

3. Verify the chart patterns by comparing each chart.

Unique objects

Common Thread:
The common vertical line for synchronizing the position of each chart

Knot:
The candlestick overlapping Common Thread

Chart Mode Label:
The label object showing the status of the chart mode

Chart Pips Gauge:
The gauge with a height equal to the specified number of pips

Chart modes

Knots Comparing mode:

The mode to display the original chart

Virtual Trading mode:
The mode to display the chart like a real trade

Snaplook mode:

The mode to check the original chart in Virtual Trading mode

Chart Playback mode:
The mode to advance the chart time in Virtual Trading mode

Hotkeys

- Tie a new knot (default: "K")

- Tie a new knot to the right / Increase chart playback speed (default: "]")

- Tie a new knot to the left / Decrease chart playback speed (default: "[")

- Tie a new knot to the entered time (default: ".")

- Jump to Common Thread (default: "J")

- Turn on/off Virtual Trading mode (default: ";")

- Turn on/off Snaplook mode (default: "L")

- Turn on/off Chart Playback mode (default: "P")

Minimum system requirements

- Intel® 10th Gen or higher CPU

- 8 GB or more RAM

- 32 GB or more SSD

- 25% or more free hard disk space

Notes

This indicator does not work in the MT5 Strategy Tester.
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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Sticky Notes
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator plots a customized text object as a note at any point on the chart. To plot the text object, press the hotkey and then click at any point on the chart. You can also add your favorite words and sentences to the template and plot them. How to stick a note 1. Press the hotkey to enter sticky mode. 2. Click any point to stick. 3. Edit the text of the text object plotted as a note. About sticky mode This mode is for plotting a text object as a note. If the ho
Seesaw Switch
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator controls the visibility of graphic objects on the chart when the hotkey is pressed. If you switch on, the graphic objects will be hidden. If you switch off, the graphic objects will be shown. You can specify the object to control with object type. List of supported object types - Vertical Line - Horizontal Line - Trendline - Trendl By Angle - Cycle Lines - Arrowed Line - Equidistant Channel - Standard Deviation Channel - Linear Regression Channel - Andrew
Numeric Stamp
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator stamps any customized number at any point on the chart. To stamp any number, press the hotkey (0–9) and then click at any point on the chart. You can also stamp a series of numbers to indicate a chart pattern. (Each number synchronizes modification) How to stamp any number 1. Press the hotkey (0–9) to enter stamping mode. 2. Click any point to stamp. How to stamp a double top/bottom pattern 1. Press the hotkey to enter stamping mode. 2. Click any points
Technical Ruler
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator draws a customized vertical, horizontal, or trend line at any position on the chart. To draw each line, press the hotkey and then click at any point on the chart. Each drawn line is synchronized with other charts by timeframe. (Each chart requires this indicator to be installed) How to draw a vertical or horizontal line 1. Press the hotkey to enter drawing mode. 2. Move the mouse to any point. 3. Click to draw the line. How to draw a trendline 1. Press t
Fibonacci Scale
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator draws a customized Fibonacci retracement or expansion at any position on the chart. To draw the object, press the hotkey and then click at any point on the chart. Each anchor point magnets to the high or low price of the nearest bar on the chart. How to draw 1. Press the hotkey to enter drawing mode. 2. Click any point to draw. 3. Drag and drop each anchor point to adjust if needed. About drawing mode This mode is for drawing a Fibonacci retracement or
Chart Aliner
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator synchronizes the chart position of multiple charts with hotkey, drag and drop or date input. If you synchronize with hotkeys, the common vertical line will be drawn at the chart shift position. Prameter 1: Alignment line properties -   Color: The color of the common vertical line. -   Width: The width of the common vertical line. -   Style: The style of the common vertical line. -   Draw as background: If the value is true, draw the common vertical line a
Chart Padding
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator changes the height of the top and bottom padding of the chart. The padding you set does not change even if you scroll the chart. Even if you manually change the price scale of the chart, you can also restore the padding to its original height using the hotkey. Prameter 1:   Padding properties -   Enable: If the value is true, the padding setting is enabled. -   Percentage: The value of the padding height. The value is relative to the height of the chart.
Pips Gauge
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator always displays a gauge on the chart that is at the height of the specified value in pips. You can set the height, style and display position of the gauge. The width of the gauge is equal to the width of the candlestick on the chart. Prameter: Gauge properties -   Enable: If the value of this variable is true, the gauge will be displayed on the chart. -   Height (in pips): The height of the gauge in pips. -   Color: The color of the gauge. -   Base corner
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