Chart Aliner


What is this indicator?

This indicator synchronizes the chart position of multiple charts with hotkey, drag and drop or date input.

If you synchronize with hotkeys, the common vertical line will be drawn at the chart shift position.

Prameter 1: Alignment line properties

- Color:
The color of the common vertical line.

- Width:
The width of the common vertical line.

- Style:
The style of the common vertical line.

- Draw as background:
If the value is true, draw the common vertical line as the background.

- Draw as selectable:
If the value is true, draw the common vertical line as selectable.

Prameter 2: Chart properties

- Percentage of chart shift (10–50):
The value for chart shift position.
The value is a percentage in the range 10 to 50.

- Percentage of chart fixed position:
The value for chart fixed position.
The value is a percentage in the range 0 to 100.

Prameter 3: Hotkey properties

- Draw the alignment line at chart shift (default="A"):
Synchronize at chart shift position.

- Jump to the alignment line (default="J"):
Shift the chart position to the common vertical line in the active chart.

Notes

This indicator does not work in the MT5 Strategy Tester.
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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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Knots Compositor
Kazusa Hase
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What is this indicator? This indicator is for comparing multiple charts and verifying the chart pattern. Synchronize each chart position with the common vertical line. By changing the chart mode, you can also display the chart like a real trade. How to set up 1. Scroll the chart of the target currency pair to the end in the past direction and download all the historical data of that currency pair. 2. Install this indicator in the main window of each chart. 3. Customize each parameter on the In
Sticky Notes
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator plots a customized text object as a note at any point on the chart. To plot the text object, press the hotkey and then click at any point on the chart. You can also add your favorite words and sentences to the template and plot them. How to stick a note 1. Press the hotkey to enter sticky mode. 2. Click any point to stick. 3. Edit the text of the text object plotted as a note. About sticky mode This mode is for plotting a text object as a note. If the ho
Seesaw Switch
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator controls the visibility of graphic objects on the chart when the hotkey is pressed. If you switch on, the graphic objects will be hidden. If you switch off, the graphic objects will be shown. You can specify the object to control with object type. List of supported object types - Vertical Line - Horizontal Line - Trendline - Trendl By Angle - Cycle Lines - Arrowed Line - Equidistant Channel - Standard Deviation Channel - Linear Regression Channel - Andrew
Numeric Stamp
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator stamps any customized number at any point on the chart. To stamp any number, press the hotkey (0–9) and then click at any point on the chart. You can also stamp a series of numbers to indicate a chart pattern. (Each number synchronizes modification) How to stamp any number 1. Press the hotkey (0–9) to enter stamping mode. 2. Click any point to stamp. How to stamp a double top/bottom pattern 1. Press the hotkey to enter stamping mode. 2. Click any points
Technical Ruler
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator draws a customized vertical, horizontal, or trend line at any position on the chart. To draw each line, press the hotkey and then click at any point on the chart. Each drawn line is synchronized with other charts by timeframe. (Each chart requires this indicator to be installed) How to draw a vertical or horizontal line 1. Press the hotkey to enter drawing mode. 2. Move the mouse to any point. 3. Click to draw the line. How to draw a trendline 1. Press t
Fibonacci Scale
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator draws a customized Fibonacci retracement or expansion at any position on the chart. To draw the object, press the hotkey and then click at any point on the chart. Each anchor point magnets to the high or low price of the nearest bar on the chart. How to draw 1. Press the hotkey to enter drawing mode. 2. Click any point to draw. 3. Drag and drop each anchor point to adjust if needed. About drawing mode This mode is for drawing a Fibonacci retracement or
Chart Padding
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator changes the height of the top and bottom padding of the chart. The padding you set does not change even if you scroll the chart. Even if you manually change the price scale of the chart, you can also restore the padding to its original height using the hotkey. Prameter 1:   Padding properties -   Enable: If the value is true, the padding setting is enabled. -   Percentage: The value of the padding height. The value is relative to the height of the chart.
Pips Gauge
Kazusa Hase
Utilities
What is this indicator? This indicator always displays a gauge on the chart that is at the height of the specified value in pips. You can set the height, style and display position of the gauge. The width of the gauge is equal to the width of the candlestick on the chart. Prameter: Gauge properties -   Enable: If the value of this variable is true, the gauge will be displayed on the chart. -   Height (in pips): The height of the gauge in pips. -   Color: The color of the gauge. -   Base corner
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