Prop Firm Pass EA

3.25

PropFirmPass EA V2 – A Major Upgrade for Prop Firm Traders

Set Files
Documentation

PropFirmPass EA V2 is a ground-up upgrade of the original PropFirmPass system. This is not a small revision. V2 introduces 40+ new features and internal controls, significantly expanding how the EA handles prop firm rules, account monitoring, broker execution, and trading behaviour.

V2 is built for traders who want a structured and repeatable way to approach evaluations, verifications, and funded accounts, with clear visibility and strict control at every stage.

Strategy Overview

The EA trades using a breakout-based pending order model. Price data is analysed on the selected timeframe to identify breakout conditions. When criteria are met, pending orders are placed with expiration logic so trades are cancelled automatically if conditions change.

Each trade is handled independently. The EA does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recovery logic. Position sizing is applied per trade using fixed volume or percentage-based risk.

Why V2 Is a Big Step Forward

Compared to V1, PropFirmPass EA V2 adds deep account-aware logic that actively tracks challenge conditions instead of simply placing trades. The EA continuously monitors equity, balance reference levels, daily limits, and overall drawdown, allowing trading behaviour to adapt to account state.

Challenge-related information is shown directly on the chart, giving traders immediate insight into drawdown usage, profit target progress, current challenge status, and whether trading is active or paused. This makes it far easier to manage multiple accounts and repeated evaluations without relying on external dashboards.

Execution logic has been significantly strengthened with improved broker safety handling, optional entry price variation, and tighter control over order placement.

Overall, V2 transforms PropFirmPass into a rule-aware prop firm trading system rather than just a breakout EA.

Key Features

  • Breakout-based pending order strategy

  • Prop firm stopout handling for daily and overall loss limits

  • Profit target logic with configurable post-target behaviour

  • Challenge baseline balance tracking for drawdown calculations

  • Detailed on-chart challenge statistics and status display

  • Independent trades with no martingale, grid, or averaging

  • Trading day and hour filters using server time

  • Optional entry price variation

  • Broker-aware order validation and safety handling

Reviews 16
Jord Garnham
58
Jord Garnham 2023.06.15 20:32 
 

First trade was loss but then all trades won and I passed in 4 days using 4% risk. Thank you seller great EA! (I used E8 funding)

David Hausberger
506
David Hausberger 2023.05.03 12:24 
 

Backtest looks great :) The first live trades look identical to the backtest . Really great work. I update my review in a few weeks as soon as I have first usable results.

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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Experts
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
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Daniel Moraes Da Silva
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Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
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Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
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Havana EA
ALGOECLIPSE LTD
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Havana EA is a fully automated intraday trading algorithm specifically built for trading US30 on the M5 timeframe. Still running very strong 3 years later! Unlike brand new EA's this has the long term feedback from traders. It follows a breakout-based strategy that detects key pullback patterns and significant price levels to identify high-probability trade setups. This expert advisor uses a single-trade-at-a-time approach, managing each position with a predefined stop loss and take profit . For
Asseto FX
ALGOECLIPSE LTD
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Introducing Asseto FX EA, the ultimate algorithm for serious day traders. This sophisticated yet user-friendly EA leverages time ranges to determine the daily trend direction. Unlike many other programs in the market, Asseto FX EA employs a genuine day trading strategy without resorting to martingale or grid functionalities to make an unprofitable strategy appear 'profitable.' Instead, it follows a logical, robust concept that delivers real results. With over 20 years of backtesting results usin
Luxor Algo
ALGOECLIPSE LTD
Experts
Luxor is a quantitatively engineered , fully autonomous trading system designed exclusively for USDJPY , one of the most liquid and structurally efficient currency pairs in the global foreign exchange market. Developed by AlgoEclipse , Luxor deploys a systematic, rules-driven trading framework that integrates structured market analysis, volatility-aware positioning, and disciplined risk allocation to deliver consistent, algorithmically executed trade management. Unlike multi-asset strategies tha
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BigPandaBear
19
BigPandaBear 2026.08.05 14:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Toni Bella
58
Toni Bella 2026.06.18 10:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2026.06.18 10:47
Hi, i am sorry you have had a bad experience with PropFirmPass - the strategy it uses is totally normal to see a negative risk:reward, this is normal for the EA. The ideas is to have more winners than losers which over time (USING A LOW RISK PER TRADE) aims to pass a challenge even if we have a bad period of multiple losses. What risk per trade were you using may i ask?
3ape3
35
3ape3 2025.12.21 11:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

CallumJackson2001
48
CallumJackson2001 2025.11.05 21:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rizwan Ahmed Faisal
184
Rizwan Ahmed Faisal 2025.05.28 15:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Camotrader
24
Camotrader 2025.05.28 12:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ridwan Cheer
108
Ridwan Cheer 2025.05.27 02:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2025.05.27 09:42
Thank you for your kind words. Happy trading
Daniel Born
68
Daniel Born 2025.05.26 20:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2025.05.27 09:42
Im glad you're happy with the EA!
Khalid Abidemi
88
Khalid Abidemi 2025.05.26 17:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2025.05.26 17:34
If you are happy, I am happy! Good luck with your funded account!
Ck.
1046
Ck. 2023.09.29 21:19 
 

I'm review after 70 live trades, small profit, big loss, low win rate both old settings and new setting recommend by author. do not recommend.

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2025.11.13 12:13
Please see the updated set file, this is not something you should have experienced. I fear there may have been something wrong such as a high spread brokerage. This EA needs to be used on a low spread brokerage.
agbkh
64
agbkh 2023.09.26 18:27 
 

This is a really bad robot. I strongly do not recommend it. Don't buy it! And then you will regret 100%. I checked different settings anyway only losses.

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2025.11.13 12:14
This must have been used on a funding challenge where the brokerage has high spreads as I have not had any other feedback like this.
Jord Garnham
58
Jord Garnham 2023.06.15 20:32 
 

First trade was loss but then all trades won and I passed in 4 days using 4% risk. Thank you seller great EA! (I used E8 funding)

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2023.06.15 22:38
Nice! That's great to hear, I assume you traded more than one pair not just USDJPY but Im glad you passed so quickly. Good luck with your next challenge. I will look to use E8 funding next on my future challenge. Thanks for your feedback!
Ahmed Jumaa Saif Ali Almheiri
2683
Ahmed Jumaa Saif Ali Almheiri 2023.06.14 08:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2023.06.14 15:49
Hi, thanks for leaving a review! Ive changed the risk settings now to be slightly lower. I did try optimisation using lower risk but the problem i faced was there were many challenges that ended in profit but didn't manage to hit the 10% so thats why I suggest 3% per trade now. Over the long run the settings I found were best, I also didn't try it on gold but will look to do some optimisation on XAUUSD soon! Please put the settings in the comments so others can use them! Good luck with your future challenges :) Kind Regards
Byron
721
Byron 2023.06.05 17:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2025.11.13 12:15
Byron, you rated one star after being down 1%! That is one losing trade. Totally normal for the EA to do this. You have not come back after time to share your experience. Please do
Nicholas James Mc Cluskey
1004
Nicholas James Mc Cluskey 2023.05.11 02:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2023.05.11 09:25
Thankyou for your review! Im glad you are enjoying the EA!
David Hausberger
506
David Hausberger 2023.05.03 12:24 
 

Backtest looks great :) The first live trades look identical to the backtest . Really great work. I update my review in a few weeks as soon as I have first usable results.

ALGOECLIPSE LTD
20540
Reply from developer Bailey John Wickens 2023.05.03 12:31
I'm glad you are happy with the first live trades and you are happy with the product so far! Do let me know how you get on after some weeks.
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