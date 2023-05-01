Prop Firm Pass EA

PropFirmPass EA V2 – A Major Upgrade for Prop Firm Traders

Set Files

Documentation

PropFirmPass EA V2 is a ground-up upgrade of the original PropFirmPass system. This is not a small revision. V2 introduces 40+ new features and internal controls, significantly expanding how the EA handles prop firm rules, account monitoring, broker execution, and trading behaviour.

V2 is built for traders who want a structured and repeatable way to approach evaluations, verifications, and funded accounts, with clear visibility and strict control at every stage.

Strategy Overview

The EA trades using a breakout-based pending order model. Price data is analysed on the selected timeframe to identify breakout conditions. When criteria are met, pending orders are placed with expiration logic so trades are cancelled automatically if conditions change.

Each trade is handled independently. The EA does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recovery logic. Position sizing is applied per trade using fixed volume or percentage-based risk.

Why V2 Is a Big Step Forward

Compared to V1, PropFirmPass EA V2 adds deep account-aware logic that actively tracks challenge conditions instead of simply placing trades. The EA continuously monitors equity, balance reference levels, daily limits, and overall drawdown, allowing trading behaviour to adapt to account state.

Challenge-related information is shown directly on the chart, giving traders immediate insight into drawdown usage, profit target progress, current challenge status, and whether trading is active or paused. This makes it far easier to manage multiple accounts and repeated evaluations without relying on external dashboards.

Execution logic has been significantly strengthened with improved broker safety handling, optional entry price variation, and tighter control over order placement.

Overall, V2 transforms PropFirmPass into a rule-aware prop firm trading system rather than just a breakout EA.

Key Features