Ikraict HFT Robot

IkraICT HFT V2 is a professional-grade High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor designed for ultra-fast execution, precise market entries, and strict capital protection. Built with a proprietary multi-indicator confluence engine, this EA analyzes market volatility, momentum, and trend direction tick-by-tick to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Equipped with an intuitive on-chart Heads-Up Display (HUD), IkraICT HFT V2 gives you complete real-time visibility into the AI's decision-making process, market bias, and your daily account statistics.


YOU NEED SOME DEVICE TO RUN THIS EA HERE IS DEVICE LINK TO PURCHASE - https://www.fmsuniversity.com/device  (Without This Device This is Worthless)

Key Features

  • Ultra-Fast Asynchronous Execution: Utilizes asynchronous order sending and smart order filling (FOK/IOC) to minimize latency and ensure you get the best possible entry prices.

  • AI Confluence Engine: The EA calculates a real-time "Readiness Score" by combining signals from 8 major technical indicators: EMA Cross, RSI, ATR, Bollinger Bands, ADX, CCI, and Stochastic. It only executes trades when the market meets your predefined confidence threshold.

  • Advanced Break-Even & Fast Trailing: Protects your equity by automatically locking in profits. The ultra-fast trailing stop adjusts on every tick, ensuring you capture maximum pips during explosive market moves.

  • Tick-Speed Volatility Filter: Avoids stagnant markets by tracking real-time tick velocity. The EA only trades when sufficient market volume and speed are present.

  • Dynamic Drawdown Protection: A built-in failsafe that pauses trading if the account reaches your specified maximum drawdown percentage.

  • Live Animated HUD: A sleek, animated on-chart dashboard that displays the AI Readiness Score, Market Bias, Live Global Sessions, Today's Profit, Drawdown, and Live Spread.

How The Strategy Works

Unlike basic EAs that rely on a single indicator, IkraICT HFT V2 uses a dynamic scoring system. On every single tick, the EA evaluates the current trend (EMA Fast/Slow), momentum (RSI, Stochastic, CCI), volatility (ATR, Bollinger Bands), and trend strength (ADX).

If the combined "Buy" or "Sell" score exceeds the MinConfluencePct (default 70%) and the market meets the minimum tick speed requirements, the EA executes a lightning-fast market order. Once in a trade, the advanced position management engine takes over to strictly manage risk via your Break-Even and Trailing settings.

Parameters & Settings

--- Risk & Execution Settings ---

  • InpLotSize: Fixed lot size for trades.

  • InpTakeProfit: Target profit in Points.

  • InpStopLoss: Maximum loss in Points.

  • InpMaxSlippage: Maximum allowed slippage for order execution.

--- Advanced HFT Protection (Break-Even) ---

  • InpUseBreakEven: Enable or disable automatic break-even.

  • InpBreakEvenStart: Points in profit required to trigger the break-even function.

  • InpBreakEvenProfit: Points to lock in when break-even is triggered.

--- Ultra-Fast Trailing System ---

  • InpUseTrailing: Enable or disable the tick-by-tick trailing stop.

  • InpTrailingStart: Points in profit required to activate the trailing stop.

  • InpTrailingStep: The step frequency (in Points) for moving the trailing stop.

--- Strategy & Filters ---

  • InpMinConfluencePct: The minimum AI score (0-100%) required to open a trade. Higher = stricter entries.

  • InpMinTickSpeed: Minimum ticks per second required to validate market volatility.

  • InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread to prevent trading during low-liquidity spikes.

  • InpMaxDrawdownPct: Maximum allowable account drawdown before the EA halts trading.

--- System Identification ---

  • InpMagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

  • InpTradeComment: Custom comment attached to every order.

Recommendations for Best Performance

  • Broker: A True ECN / Low Latency broker with Raw Spreads is highly recommended for HFT strategies.

  • VPS: A low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) with <5ms ping to your broker's server is crucial for the ultra-fast trailing and asynchronous execution to function optimally.

  • Timeframe: Can be optimized for any timeframe, but lower timeframes (M1, M5) are generally preferred for capturing rapid volatility spikes.

Support & Contact

We are dedicated to providing excellent support for our algorithmic trading systems. If you need assistance with optimal set files, broker recommendations, or have any questions about the EA's logic, please reach out directly!


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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