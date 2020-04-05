Ikraict HFT Robot

IkraICT HFT V2 is a professional-grade High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Expert Advisor designed for ultra-fast execution, precise market entries, and strict capital protection. Built with a proprietary multi-indicator confluence engine, this EA analyzes market volatility, momentum, and trend direction tick-by-tick to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Equipped with an intuitive on-chart Heads-Up Display (HUD), IkraICT HFT V2 gives you complete real-time visibility into the AI's decision-making process, market bias, and your daily account statistics.





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Key Features

Ultra-Fast Asynchronous Execution: Utilizes asynchronous order sending and smart order filling (FOK/IOC) to minimize latency and ensure you get the best possible entry prices.

AI Confluence Engine: The EA calculates a real-time "Readiness Score" by combining signals from 8 major technical indicators: EMA Cross, RSI, ATR, Bollinger Bands, ADX, CCI, and Stochastic. It only executes trades when the market meets your predefined confidence threshold.

Advanced Break-Even & Fast Trailing: Protects your equity by automatically locking in profits. The ultra-fast trailing stop adjusts on every tick, ensuring you capture maximum pips during explosive market moves.

Tick-Speed Volatility Filter: Avoids stagnant markets by tracking real-time tick velocity. The EA only trades when sufficient market volume and speed are present.

Dynamic Drawdown Protection: A built-in failsafe that pauses trading if the account reaches your specified maximum drawdown percentage.

Live Animated HUD: A sleek, animated on-chart dashboard that displays the AI Readiness Score, Market Bias, Live Global Sessions, Today's Profit, Drawdown, and Live Spread.

How The Strategy Works

Unlike basic EAs that rely on a single indicator, IkraICT HFT V2 uses a dynamic scoring system. On every single tick, the EA evaluates the current trend (EMA Fast/Slow), momentum (RSI, Stochastic, CCI), volatility (ATR, Bollinger Bands), and trend strength (ADX).

If the combined "Buy" or "Sell" score exceeds the MinConfluencePct (default 70%) and the market meets the minimum tick speed requirements, the EA executes a lightning-fast market order. Once in a trade, the advanced position management engine takes over to strictly manage risk via your Break-Even and Trailing settings.

Parameters & Settings

--- Risk & Execution Settings ---

InpLotSize: Fixed lot size for trades.

InpTakeProfit: Target profit in Points.

InpStopLoss: Maximum loss in Points.

InpMaxSlippage: Maximum allowed slippage for order execution.

--- Advanced HFT Protection (Break-Even) ---

InpUseBreakEven: Enable or disable automatic break-even.

InpBreakEvenStart: Points in profit required to trigger the break-even function.

InpBreakEvenProfit: Points to lock in when break-even is triggered.

--- Ultra-Fast Trailing System ---

InpUseTrailing: Enable or disable the tick-by-tick trailing stop.

InpTrailingStart: Points in profit required to activate the trailing stop.

InpTrailingStep: The step frequency (in Points) for moving the trailing stop.

--- Strategy & Filters ---

InpMinConfluencePct: The minimum AI score (0-100%) required to open a trade. Higher = stricter entries.

InpMinTickSpeed: Minimum ticks per second required to validate market volatility.

InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread to prevent trading during low-liquidity spikes.

InpMaxDrawdownPct: Maximum allowable account drawdown before the EA halts trading.

--- System Identification ---

InpMagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

InpTradeComment: Custom comment attached to every order.

Recommendations for Best Performance

Broker: A True ECN / Low Latency broker with Raw Spreads is highly recommended for HFT strategies.

VPS: A low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) with <5ms ping to your broker's server is crucial for the ultra-fast trailing and asynchronous execution to function optimally.

Timeframe: Can be optimized for any timeframe, but lower timeframes (M1, M5) are generally preferred for capturing rapid volatility spikes.

Support & Contact

We are dedicated to providing excellent support for our algorithmic trading systems. If you need assistance with optimal set files, broker recommendations, or have any questions about the EA's logic, please reach out directly!