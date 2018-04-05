Forex Trading Robot EURJPY

The Forex Robot uses:

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit as fixed values in pips
  • Envelopes and ATR for entry rule
  • Momentum for exit rule
  • Trades on EURJPY, M15 Time Frame

How has the Robot performed so far?

  • Profit of 48.1% (with 0.1 fixed lot)
  • Executed 871 trades in the last 96 months
  • Max Drawdown is 7.50% (not Daily)
  • Max consecutive losses: 6

Backtesting the Robot

  • Use Open Prices Only as a model


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Portfolio Expert 33
Petko Aleksandrov
Experts
This is a single Expert Advisor but with 33 strategies inside. Yes, I am trading with new 33 EAs every month for the GBPUSD M15 but in 1 EA, and I will share them with you. Why do I trade with 33 strategies in one EA? Everyone with experience in trading knows that a single Expert Advisor/Strategy fails at one moment. And I am talking about the regular EAs(no martingale). Simply, the market changes. And most people say " The Expert Stopped working! " It did not. The EA is a code and it opens and
Forex Trading Robot for EURJPY
Petko Aleksandrov
Experts
The Forex Robot uses: Stop Loss and Take Profit as fixed values in pips Envelopes and ATR for entry rule Momentum for exit rule Trades on EURJPY, M15 Time Frame How has the Robot performed so far? Profit of 48.1% (with 0.1 fixed lot) Executed 871 trades in the last 96 months Max Drawdown is 7.50% (not Daily) Max consecutive losses: 6 Backtesting the Robot Use Open Prices Only as a model
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