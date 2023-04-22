ATR Stop Loss Finder
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Simple ATR (Average True Range) Channel to find your Stop Loss and/or Take Profit. Indicator allows to draw a second multiplier if you need different values for SL and TP. Leave the second multiplier to 0 if not used.
Settings
+ Length
+ Smoothing
+ Multiplier #1 (default 1.5)
+ Multiplier #2 (set to 0 if not used)
+ High price
+ Low price
+ show price line
+ colors can be changed
Please leave wishes in the comments. Reviews are also welcome.
очень доволен