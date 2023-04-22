ATR Stop Loss Finder

5

Simple ATR (Average True Range) Channel to find your Stop Loss and/or Take Profit. Indicator allows to draw a second multiplier if you need different values for SL and TP. Leave the second multiplier to 0 if not used.


Settings

+ Length
+ Smoothing 
+ Multiplier #1 (default 1.5)
+ Multiplier #2 (set to 0 if not used)
+ High price
+ Low price
+ show price line
+ colors can be changed

Please leave wishes in the comments. Reviews are also welcome.

Reviews 4
Алексей Бел
53
Алексей Бел 2023.05.30 16:51 
 

очень доволен

Fabio Dimant
18
Fabio Dimant 2024.09.26 13:46 
 

Apesar de simples ajuda muito e economiza o tempo de criar o seu. Uso esse indicador em um robo que desenvolvo e funcinou bem (MQL5). Não tive nenhum problema até o momento.

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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Session colored Bars with High Low
Enrico Wnendt
4.83 (6)
Indicators
You may find this indicator helpfull if you are following a session based strategy. The bars are colored according to the sessions. Everything is customisable.  Settings: + Asia Session: zime, color, high, low + London Session: zime, color, high, low + US Session: zime, color, high, low Please feel free to comment if you wish a feature and/or give a review. Thanks.
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Oly.FX
290
Oly.FX 2025.11.20 21:24 
 

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Fabio Dimant
18
Fabio Dimant 2024.09.26 13:46 
 

Apesar de simples ajuda muito e economiza o tempo de criar o seu. Uso esse indicador em um robo que desenvolvo e funcinou bem (MQL5). Não tive nenhum problema até o momento.

johnnyp
743
johnnyp 2024.07.23 02:28 
 

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Алексей Бел
53
Алексей Бел 2023.05.30 16:51 
 

очень доволен

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