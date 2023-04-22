ATR Stop Loss Finder

Simple ATR (Average True Range) Channel to find your Stop Loss and/or Take Profit. Indicator allows to draw a second multiplier if you need different values for SL and TP. Leave the second multiplier to 0 if not used.



Settings

+ Length

+ Smoothing

+ Multiplier #1 (default 1.5)

+ Multiplier #2 (set to 0 if not used)

+ High price

+ Low price

+ show price line

+ colors can be changed



Please leave wishes in the comments. Reviews are also welcome.