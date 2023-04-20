Simple Ichimoku

Tired of searching for Simple Functional EA's?

All these fancy features make it difficult to backtest. Fortunately, we have the only solid/usable Ichimoku cloud strategy on the market.

How does it work?

The buy/sell signals are to be found at the official Wikipedia page of Ichimoku Kinkō Hyō: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ichimoku

It basically uses all parts for buy/sell conditions including the: Cloud, Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen and lagging span.

As money management there is a feature of setting a threshold to your account equity.

Works on any timeframe, doesn't repaint, Ichimoku cloud counters overfitting.

Uses Heiken Ashi candles in it's calculations, that is how the ichimoku was originally designed!

Input parameters:

Nothing here needs to be explained. Its as simple as that, enjoy your algo trading!

NOTE: This algo is meant to be optimized by it's user.



