Patern Recognition MT5

Introduction

Our indicator combines the power of the ZigZag indicator and slow and fast moving averages to generate accurate buy and sell signals. The ZigZag indicator helps filter out market noise and highlight significant price movements, while the moving averages smooth out price fluctuations and identify trends.

  • Prevents overfitting
  • Works on each timeframe
  • Account stopout
  • Simple and functional 

How it works

Price > ZigZag > SlowMA x> FastMA = Buy

Price < ZigZag < SlowMA <x FastMA = Sell

That's the simplicity of it and it generates very reliable signals because of this. 

Variables & Inputs explained: See screenshots

3 Inputs + 2 ( SL + TP )

FastEA: Period of the fast EA in days.

SmoothEA: Period of the slow EA in days.

ZigZag sensetivity: Depth of the ZigZag.

There is nothing more to be explained the simplicity makes your own logic enough to be able to figure out this EA.

NOTE: This EA (Expert Advisor) is designed to be optimized by the user. Although you might get decent results with the default settings.

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