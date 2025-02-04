EMA Scalper Tool

EMA Scalper Tool is a semi-automatic tool to do scalping based on EMA Scalper Indicator. It helps to set reversal entries based on EMA or reversal EMA area, managing take profit at the nearest area, or making cut loss when candle closed outside the area.

Originally made for M15, H1, and H4 timeframe. The higher the timeframe, the more balance and endurance are needed.

Indicator Setup:
This particular tool shows last up to 400 candles of EMA Scalper Indicator's lines. To expand line's history, you can set standard EMA indicators on MetaTrader using the same lengths, despite you won't have reversal EMA lines anywhere on the Internet. The indicator can be bought separately. If you use EMA Scalper Indicator, it may show you slightly different lines because EA and Indicator calculate using different starting candle.

Inputs:
  1. Set one pip on price, e.g. EURUSD to 0.0001, USDJPY to 0.01, XAUUSD to 0.1, or Stocks to 1. Or select AUTO if you want it to autodetect.
  2. Set lowest lot you want to start accordingly.
  3. Minimum TP is to make sure the minimal range to take profit, because sometimes the EMA lines is soo twisted.
  4. Endurance is the longest pips that can blow your account on multiple trades. 3000 is considered safe, 500 is very high risk.
  5. Start balance must be set to make sure the volume is calculated progressively up. You can continue using first balance although you are currently in drawdown to use the endurance efficiently.
  6. Minimum Equity is the percentage to make sure this tool is automatically exit when equity reach the minimum point.
  7. Set EMA SETTINGS using the same parameters in EMA Scalper Indicator.
Feature:
  1. Showing recent EMA Scalper Indicator's lines to ease the thinking.
  2. Set and forget entry buttons for daily scalping.
  3. Up to two entries per channel.
  4. Double take profit buttons to gain more rewards.
  5. Can be used for back testing using Strategy Tester.
How to do the trade:
  1. First, set up the indicator settings.
  2. Do not trade if there is highly impact economic news coming.
  3. If there is a confirmed trend direction, then try to find reversal entries.
  4. Select area you want to do the reversal entry and set the double profit if necessary.
  5. Lot size, TP, SL, and cut loss are automatically calculated and executed.
  6. Don't worry of the SL, and don't calculate using RR based on SL and TP. Mostly it uses cut loss.
  7. Only open a single position on every pair.
  8. You can close any position if needed.
How the tool works:
  1. It will execute entry based on the panel you've set.
  2. It will set Take Profit in the nearest area, sorted as A-B-C-D-E. Or double the profit range.
  3. For A and B entries, it will set Take Profit based on the range of A-B and B-C respectively.
  4. It will cut loss any position if the candle close above or below the area.
  5. It will set Stop Loss based on ATR of 20x current timeframe, just in case of market spikes.
  6. It will cancel all dot lines setups whenever Reverse EMA reversed.
ATTENTION: The buttons are rendered overlayed in charts, it means they shares click events with other objects. If you cannot easily click a button, you may adjust the charts so that the buttons are not overlapped with other objects.

WARNING: If you do not interact with any buttons, this tool will attempt to make trades at most once a week around middle EMA after a new trend is detected. The entries and exits of the trades are not guaranteed to profit because there are not news filtered entries, as a result it can lead to some big losses. Please interact to any button to cancel all of this behavior.


Recommended products
AW BW strategy based MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Experts
AW BW strategy based EA trades on the signals of a custom combination of indicators created by Bill M. Williams. This fully automated trading robot has flexible settings and many work scenarios. The product has many useful features built in: automatic lot calculation, trailing system, stop loss and much more. If necessary, averaging can be used. Advantages: Suitable for any type of instruments and any timeframes. Indicators configurable in the input settings of the adviser. Ability to automatic
Beta Applied MACD
Raymond Kamau Thuo
Experts
Beta Applied MACD works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Gold Avenger
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing Gold Avenger Expert Advisor (EA) Master Trend Breakouts & Dominate the Gold Market Gold Avenger is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . Powered by a trend-following breakout strategy, it uses smart pending orders and liquidity-based filtering to pinpoint high-probability entries with surgical precision. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, Gold Avenger helps you trade smarter, not harder.   Setfile Why Choose Gold A
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4 (1)
Experts
An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate trad
Chip Tech
Brian Atari Omari
Experts
Chip Tech EA works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Predator Genesis
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Introduction to Predator Genesis EA Predator Genesis, version 1.2, is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, representing the latest evolution in automated forex trading.   Predator Genesis   is designed to simplify the trading process while maintaining robust performance. Its minimalist user interface, a hallmark of version 1.1, reflects a design philosophy of simplicity within complexity, ensuring accessibility without sacrificing depth. This version
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
Advanced Turnaround Strategy
Guillermo Pineda
Experts
Turnaround Tuesday EA – Fully Customizable Reversal Strategy for MetaTrader 5 The Advanced  Turnaround Strategy EA is based on a classic strategy " Turnaround Tuesday " that exploits the weekly reversal tendencies in the market, particularly after strong directional moves on a certain day of the week. The strategy observes that markets often reverse on Tuesdays , especially after significant weakness (or strength) on Mondays. This EA is designed to capture those moves but with a twist: eve
Romux TradeBot
Ravikumar S
Experts
Romux TradeBot is an Advanced Martingale Trading Strategy with multiple Parameter settings.  Romux TradeBot can be customized by changing parameter settings  for any Symbol at your own risk.  The default Parameter values are set for EURUSD, M1 Period and Minimum Balance 5000 USD. Account type: Hedge. Leverage:1:500. Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results. General Settings:  S.No   In
Crystal Gold Scalper AI Neural Recovery System
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
Crystal Gold Scalper  is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) with AI-driven signal prediction , a dual-mode engine (Recovery & Single Trade) , and real-time dashboard intelligence for complete trading control. Built on a powerful hybrid neural framework , this EA uses LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory), Transformer Attention Mechanisms , and Market Sentiment Analysis to forecast gold price movements  with dynamic confidence filtering. Advanced Dual Tradin
TitanCross
Davut Ozcan
Experts
MA Cross MACD Final Engine v3.04 Multi-Timeframe Strategy Automation with CTrade Integration Overview: MA Cross MACD Final Engine v3.04 is an automated trading strategy that combines moving average (MA) crossovers with MACD confirmation and trend filtering. Designed for MetaTrader 5, this Expert Advisor adapts to market conditions with a smart structure. Key Features: Dual MA Crossover and MACD Confirmation: Buy and sell signals are filtered based on fast and slow MA crossovers and MACD posit
Robo Nuvem
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
The robot uses one of the most used indicators in Asia: * ICHIMOKU CLOUD * There are two trading strategies: Crossing of Tenkan and Kijun lines and; Kumo lines crossing. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but
Multi Ai EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (1)
Experts
50% discount for one week only An expert based on artificial intelligence and neural network 99% of this expert's strategy is in charge of artificial intelligence A complex neural network with multiple filters Experience multiple experts in one expert I have provided you with several months of artificial intelligence training with powerful new and advanced computers (and several years of programming effort) at the lowest price. Features of this expert: Can be used:       in several different c
Envelopes Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Envelopes Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Envelopes. Envelopes parameters such as Period, MAShift, Deviation, BuyShift, BuyCandlestickShift, SellShift and SellCandlestickShift can be adjusted. Envelopes Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Envelopes Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
King of Trades
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Let the KING trades!!! KING of TRADES  is a trading system that can be optimized according to: - Trend indicator:  Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (either in different timeframe) - Trigger system:  Fractals - Filter - trade in:  Stochastic Oscillator (values and upper and lower limits) - Stops definition:  ATR (period and long and short takeprofit and stoploss) - General:  magic number, autolot (% balance), symbol digits, max spread and max number of openned orders Default configuration on EURUSD, H1.
Multi AI Consensus Max
Michael Schuster
Experts
Multi AI Consensus Max - Professional AI-Powered Grid Trading System 8.8. Special Discount Price ! Overview Multi AI Consensus Max is an automated grid trading Expert Advisor that combines artificial intelligence analysis with technical indicators for autonomous trading operations. The system integrates seven AI models with traditional technical analysis to generate trading signals and manage grid-based position strategies. Live Trading Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2319305 Backte
Triple MACD Scalping by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
The  Triple MACD Scalping EA  is a fully automated trading system designed for high-frequency scalping. It utilizes three different  MACD indicators  with varying settings to confirm strong market momentum and optimize entry and exit points. This strategy is ideal for short-term traders looking for quick profits in volatile market conditions. Key Features: • Triple MACD Confirmation – Uses three MACDs with different periods to filter false signals and confirm strong trends. • High-Frequency Sc
MATH Master Basic
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Math Master Basic - Expert Advisor works for props , it have low dd with high PF.  Overview Math Master Basic is a sophisticated multi-strategy Expert Advisor that combines advanced mathematical analysis with proven trading methodologies. This EA is designed for traders seeking consistent performance through diversified algorithmic strategies. Core Strategies Included 1. Mathematical Progression Strategy Advanced Grid System : Intelligent grid-based trading with dynamic lot progression Confidenc
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
Synergy EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Synergy EA MT5 uses a combination of three key indicators to determine optimal entry and exit points in trading. These indicators are the Relative Strength Index ( RSI ), Bollinger Bands , and a 200-period Moving Average . Here's how each indicator contributes to the decision-making process: Relative Strength Index ( RSI ) : RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It helps identify overbought or oversold conditions in the market, which can indicate
RSI Scalper Multi Profit Targets
SASA MIJIN
Experts
RSI Scalper Multi Profit Targets is a Fully automated EA. It uses the RSI indicator for the entries. You can do counter trend scalp (for example sell on 72, and buy on 25) - default (trend buy-sell - false) settings or it can do the same direction trade  (trend buy-sell - true).  You can find the best profit targets on backtesting and optimization because it works almost on all pairs on some TF (Time Frame). I personally use it on 5 min, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, SP500. on 15 min I use on USDCAD.
Price Action Trender
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
Deflection MT5
Dmitry Homenkov
Experts
Deflection MT5 (MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/63276 )   - a trend following expert advisor. It is based on strategy of searching entry points in the beginning of a trend. 2 EMA are used for a signal determination. Deflection has an adaptive system of profit and losses targets calculation which is based on current volatility. The control of risks is managed by TP/SL ratio and via setting risk per trade of a balance amount. Stop Loss and Take Profit targets in points are calc
Scalp Breakout mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Expert Advisor ( Scalp Breakout ) can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. Unique trading system! It is recommended to work with liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. There is also a version for MT4 . This is high frequency trading. Uses two trading options: with virtual and real stop losses. Virtual stop levels (take profi
Triumviratus EA
Trung Anh Ly
5 (1)
Experts
The Triumviratus Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system that operates across multiple currency pairs. This EA automatically analyzes price movements using MA, RSI, and ATR indicators to trade pullbacks or reversals. Live signal Trium Pro Live : Trading  AUDNZD, AUDCAD   and NZDCAD. Trium Extra : Trading AUD USD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURCAD,  AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD and EURGBP. Recommendations VPS: You need to rent a VPS server and install your MT5 terminal so that the EA can operate 24/7 .
Ai Golden
Zheng Zhi Yuan
Experts
Buy now for only $99, limited to the first 10 buyers! LIVE Signal Ai Golden is a revolutionary gold scalping automated trading EA, leveraging deep learning and artificial intelligence technologies to focus on gold trading feature analysis. After 20 years of comprehensive backtesting, Ai Golden demonstrates stable, efficient, and risk-controlled trading capabilities, providing users with a consistent and robust profit curve. Features of Ai Golden Transparency and Reliability No scams, no hard-c
Stochastic Gold Scalper
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Experts
Stochastic Gold Scalper — Automated Advisor for Precise Scalping Stochastic Gold Scalper is a professional automated advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform that combines candlestick pattern analysis with signal filtering through the Stochastic oscillator. This approach allows for identifying the most accurate entry points, minimizing risks, and avoiding false signals. The advisor is ideal for trading on short timeframes like M5 and can be used on instruments such as gold, currency pairs, and indi
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
Experts
Technical Description AUTORITHM is an advanced AI-powered trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements 10 specialized artificial intelligence layers for comprehensive market analysis. The Expert Advisor utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms that work in harmony to process market data, identify trading opportunities, and execute trades with intelligent risk management protocols. Core Features The system utilizes 10 distinct AI layers that work together to analyze market conditions and
Acl gold
Ehsan Amini
Experts
ACL GOLD is a complete automated expert advisor for trading on Gold/USD market. Price domain has been predicted by logical equations and calculations that provide a reasonable and reliable trend and consider the dynamic momentum to take positions. ACL GOLD brings safe position management with low risk trades to keep user properties safe and makes minimum loss. At the same time profits levels could be developed on the trades at any tikes of market to catch any opportunities. It must be noticed t
LastStand Type10 Titan
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
This Expert Advisor utilizes a Parabolic SAR trading system on lower timeframes to determine entry points and measure the distance for placing pending orders. It also employs Heiken Ashi on higher timeframes to establish the trend direction for placing pending orders. The EA supports both Martingale and non-Martingale strategies. Give it a try with a backtest! . Disclaimer - Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose: The developer does not constitute an offer or solicitation to trade fu
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signal 1:  CLICK Discounted   price
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (7)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the M30 timeframe . It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading. SIGNAL : Click Here Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$ Core Features Trend-following strategy with multi-layer confirmations Default risk: 0.01 lot per
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
More from author
Direct Scalping MT4
Yosi Malatta Madsu
Indicators
Direct Scalping MT4 shows the most SUPER SUPER SUPER EARLY opportunity to scalp the market. Do entry as early as possible, as soon as the first sign appears. It plays sound alert so that you can wait the moment while do something else. Remember to cut loss below the '' area. Yes, it is not stop loss but cut loss (exit on candle close). Made for M1 timeframe, but higher is good too. My new favorite setup: M3 using 8 indicators with different parameters: 11, 18, 25, 32, 39, 46, 53, and 60. Comb
Scalper Pivot
Yosi Malatta Madsu
Indicators
Scalper Pivot detects respectable small reversal areas that can be used to mark repeatable opportunity windows. For M1 timeframe. Setup/inputs: First, set one pip on price, e.g. EURUSD to 0.0001, USDJPY to 0.01, or XAUUSD to 0.1. Or select AUTO for autodetect common symbols. Set minimum and maximum range on pips, if you want scalp between 10 to 20 pips then set it to 10 and 20 respectively. Set detection window to any candle count you want. Set it too low or too high would be less accurate.
EMA Scalper Indicator
Yosi Malatta Madsu
Indicators
EMA Scalper Indicator is an indicator of EMA lines and reversal EMA lines. Each pair of EMA channels area that can be used to make reversal entry. After the EMA lines are widening because of major trend, the area can be used to find profitable entry and exit, especially after EMA reversal. Do the cut loss whenever candle closed outside the area. The A, B, C, D, and E area are colored differently. Solid lines: Normal EMA lines. Dashed lines: Reversal EMA lines.
Direct Scalping
Yosi Malatta Madsu
Indicators
Direct Scalping shows the most SUPER SUPER SUPER EARLY opportunity to scalp the market. Do entry as early as possible, as soon as the first sign appears. It plays sound alert so that you can wait the moment while doing something else. Remember to cut loss below the '' area. Yes, it is not stop loss but cut loss (exit on candle close). Made for M1 timeframe, but higher is good too. My new favorite setup: M3 using 8 indicators with different parameters: 11, 18, 25, 32, 39, 46, 53, and 60. Combin
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review