EMA Scalper Indicator is an indicator of EMA lines and reversal EMA lines. Each pair of EMA channels area that can be used to make reversal entry. After the EMA lines are widening because of major trend, the area can be used to find profitable entry and exit, especially after EMA reversal. Do the cut loss whenever candle closed outside the area.





The A, B, C, D, and E area are colored differently.

Solid lines: Normal EMA lines.

Dashed lines: Reversal EMA lines.



