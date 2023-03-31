Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Recommended timeframe: M1

Foxy smart grid uses multiple timeframe analyses to spot potential pullbacks in the market. These pullbacks have great potential to make a good profit, we enter these pullbacks on the lowest timeframe ( M1 ) which will be the most accurate timeframe to enter these positions.

All backtests are performed over a 17+ years period showing stable and long term results! The goal is long term compounding profits with the reasonable drawdown at some times.

After purchase send me a direct message so you can be added to the private telegram group.

Installation:

The EA must be attached to ONLY on all pairs M1 charts ( AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD ) Important setting: Money management - automatic risk management setting for lot size calculations



- automatic risk management setting for lot size calculations Max spread - max spread filter to avoid huge spreads



- max spread filter to avoid huge spreads Minimal price target - minimal amount of points for auto target price



- minimal amount of points for auto target price Maximal price target - maximal amount of points for auto target price



- Minimal grid distance - minimal grid distance in points

- minimal grid distance in points Maximal grid distance - maximal grid distance in points



- maximal Maximal multiplier - maximal multiplier used ( for example: 30 x first lot )



- maximal multiplier used ( for example: 30 x first lot ) Grid take profit - take profit in points for grid trades



- take profit in points for grid trades Minimal grid profit - minimal take profit in points for grid trades



- minimal take profit in points for grid trades Minimal grid profit after - use minimal grid profit after x positions

- use minimal grid profit after x positions Equity stoploss - true / false

- true / false Equity stoploss percent - stoploss percentage

We recommend to use this expert advisor on a vps to make sure it run 24/5.







