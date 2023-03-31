Foxy
- Experts
- Amira J Brand
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Recommended timeframe: M1
Foxy smart grid uses multiple timeframe analyses to spot potential pullbacks in the market. These pullbacks have great potential to make a good profit, we enter these pullbacks on the lowest timeframe ( M1 ) which will be the most accurate timeframe to enter these positions.
All backtests are performed over a 17+ years period showing stable and long term results! The goal is long term compounding profits with the reasonable drawdown at some times.
After purchase send me a direct message so you can be added to the private telegram group.
Installation:
- The EA must be attached to ONLY on all pairs M1 charts ( AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD )
Important setting:
- Money management - automatic risk management setting for lot size calculations
- Max spread - max spread filter to avoid huge spreads
- Minimal price target - minimal amount of points for auto target price
- Maximal price target - maximal amount of points for auto target price
- Minimal grid distance- minimal grid distance in points
- Maximal grid distance - maximal grid distance in points
- Maximal multiplier - maximal multiplier used ( for example: 30 x first lot )
- Grid take profit - take profit in points for grid trades
- Minimal grid profit - minimal take profit in points for grid trades
- Minimal grid profit after - use minimal grid profit after x positions
- Equity stoploss - true / false
- Equity stoploss percent - stoploss percentage
We recommend to use this expert advisor on a vps to make sure it run 24/5.
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note