JD SequentialUltimate MT5

The Sequential Ultimate Indicator is a modified version of the Ultimate Oscillator that adds a sequential component to the calculation. It is designed to identify potential trend reversals by looking for divergences between the price action and the oscillator.

The Sequential Ultimate Indicator works by adding a sequential count to the Ultimate Oscillator readings. The sequential count starts at 1 when the oscillator moves above 70 or below 30 and continues until a price reversal occurs. The sequential count is reset to 1 when a new high or low is made, indicating that the trend is still intact.

The Sequential Ultimate Indicator can be used in the MT5 trading platform by adding it as a custom indicator. Traders can adjust the settings to customize the indicator to their preferred timeframes and trading styles.

Like the Ultimate Oscillator, the Sequential Ultimate Indicator can be used to identify overbought and oversold conditions, as well as potential trend reversals. However, the sequential component adds an additional layer of analysis, which can help traders identify potential trend reversals earlier and with greater accuracy.

As with any technical analysis tool, it is important to use the Sequential Ultimate Indicator in conjunction with other indicators and fundamental analysis to make informed trading decisions. It is also important to remember that no indicator can guarantee profits or prevent losses, and that trading always carries risk.


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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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JP Super Trend Line MT5
Sekar Govinthan
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As   well   as   SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts offers alerts . You   can   also   get   alerts   with   SuperTrend   Alerts . Besides   SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts   also   offers alerts . SuperTrend   Alerts offers alerts   along   with SuperTrend . In addition to SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts   has   alerts . Also , SuperTrend Alerts offers alerts . The   SuperTrend   Alerts   add-on   works   with   SuperTrend   as well. As   well   as   SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts   has   alerts   too .
JP NEW Bollinger Bands MT5
Sekar Govinthan
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Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a set of three lines plotted on a price chart. The middle line is a simple moving average, usually of 20 periods, and the upper and lower lines represent the standard deviation of the price from the moving average. The upper band is calculated by adding two standard deviations to the moving average, while the lower band is calculated by subtracting two standard deviations from the moving average. This creates a band around the moving
Super Galaxy JP Market Profile MT5
Sekar Govinthan
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A Market Profile (time price opportunity) implementation with an option to mark a point of control (POC) based on   volume   . Config: Hide default candles. Select a session time using exchange timezone. Experiment with tick multiplier value to achieve desired level of detail. Choose the symbols of your choice, e.g. squares or A-Z chars. For multiple sessions you will have to add additional instances of this script with a different time configuration. Limitations: TradingView has a hard limi
JP Super Rainbow MMA MT5
Sekar Govinthan
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The Rainbow Multiple Moving Average (MMA) is a technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential reversal points in financial markets. It is based on a system of moving averages that are designed to be used together, with each moving average having a different time frame. The Rainbow MMA consists of multiple exponential moving averages (EMAs) of different lengths, with each EMA plotted in a different color. Typically, the Rainbow MMA includes EMAs of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, a
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