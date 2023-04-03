Trend rider pro
- Okezie Ojimadu
- Versione: 1.20
- Aggiornato: 9 aprile 2023
- Attivazioni: 6
Live Result: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716
Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result.
This EA utilizes a sophisticated combination of mathematical models in analyzing a massive amount of historical data and combining this methodology with best in the industry trend detecting tools to detect the trend of any trading instrument.
The EA, based on pre-set parameters, trades the identified trend thus giving you a potential head start over other traders.
THIS SOFTWARE IS FOR YOU IF YOU:
- Want to stop trading manually or want to automate part of your trading
- Level up your strategy and optimize your profit.
- Wish to spend fewer hours in front of a screen
- Need an AI to monitor your investments 24/7.
Essence
- Built-in PIPS AVERAGING MATHEMATICAL ALGORITHM.
- Built-in Trend Detection over multiple time frames.
- Built-in Time Filter, Volatility Filter and Spread Filter.
- Built-in Price Action Modules.
- Built-in Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit.
- Built-in Display Panel.
Recommendations
- EA Settings: Use set files.
- Symbol: FX Pairs.
- Time Frame: Users choice.
- Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO.
- Best Trading Condition: Trending or Ranging.
- Adviced Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD.
Parameters
- EA Mode: Auto/Manual - Auto (EA trades handfree), Manual (user semi automates EA)
- Trade Direction: To set EA to Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell mode
- Trend Time Frame: Set Trend Time Frame
- Entry Time Frame: Set entry time frame
- SL Type: Fixed/Indicator/None
- SL Fixed Points: Set SL in points
- Order Comment: Order Comment
- Magic Number: Set magic number
- Trade Circle Count: Set total number of TP EA is to reach within a given trend.
- Time Filter: Set as True/False
- Start Time: Start time
- End Time: End time
- Trade Monday: Set as True/False
- Trade Tuesday: Set as True/False
- Trade Wednesday: Set as True/False
- Trade Thursday: Set as True/False
- Trade Friday: Set as True/False
- Trade Saturday: Set as True/Fasle
- Trade Sunday: Set as True/False
- Close with Trend Change: Set True/False
- Use Trend Time Frame: Set True/False
- Use Entry TIme Frame: Set True/False
- Close with Loss $: Set protection loss in $$
- Max Spread in Points: Set spread filter in points
- Max Slippage in Points: Set slippage filter in points
- Use Grid: Set True/False
- Lot Type: Set Auto/Manual
- First Lot Size: Set lot size to begin trade
- Lot Multiplier: Set lot size multiplier
- Manual Lot Size: Set series of lot sizes seperated by commas
- Point Step Type: Set as Auto/Manual
- Point Step: Set point step
- Point Step Multiplier: Set point step multiplier
- Manual Point Step: Set series of point steps seperated by commas
- Take Profit Type: Set as Fixed/Ratio
- Average TP Points: Set average points to calculate GRID TP
- Maximum Trades: Set maximum trade allowed per GRID basket
- Display [Close All] Button: Close All Open Orders on chart
- Display [Buy] Button: Open Buy Order on chart
- Display [Sell] Button: Open Sell Order on chart
