The Assistant pro

This Trading bot will always get updated, that is why the monthly fee is placed. *I Will be adding more Features and Videos from customers' feedback on how they would like to improve on this. 

This is based on the Martingale Custom Strategy but could be used as an Indicator for your Entry Point to have a HIGHER SUCCESS of a CALCULATED OUTCOME.  *DO NOT TRADE AGAINST MATHEMATICS*

I have YOUTUBE Videos that will show you how each step works. Look at Part1-Part5 VIDEOS to see how this ea.

FOR NOW YOU HAVE THE ABILITY

-Custom set your time. (*Having the ability to Set your time of trade especially since each broker time chart is different*)

-Set if you only want to take 1 Profit a day, or set continuous Trading Throughout the day. (*1 trade a day is for VERY strict TRADERS*)

-Set Take Profit and Stop FOR OVER 100 TRADES. (*OVERKILL*)

- Set your Max Spread to avoid unnecessary high spread Trades (*Dodging that 1 hour of HIGH SPREADS DAILY*)

- Please change your MagicNumber to trade on the same Currency Pair.


After looking at my (Running Test Video) you will be able to start making Money Today and I just would like for you to email me and ask me WHY/HOW does this WORK. I really get excited about explaining this. I know there is a lot of other stratagies that work out there. But this has been my bread and butter for sometime now. Now you have it. I would like to build a community where we can run numbers to each other. Remember its us against the Banks.


A little insight on the market is that everything has a pattern and when you can pick out a pattern that usually happen and back it up with your budget that you can afford, you come up with a HIgh Probability TRADE.


JUST TRY IT OUT.


-If anyone needs a Financial spreadsheet please email me at  victor.von.doom.business@gmail.com

-I also will be able to do zoom calls if scheduled 

