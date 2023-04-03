Live Result: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716

Download set file for EURUSD

Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result.

This EA utilizes a sophisticated combination of mathematical models in analyzing a massive amount of historical data and combining this methodology with best in the industry trend detecting tools to detect the trend of any trading instrument.

The EA, based on pre-set parameters, trades the identified trend thus giving you a potential head start over other traders.

WITH TREND RIDER PRO V2, TRADING BECOMES EASY, EFFECTIVE, AND PROFITABLE.

THIS SOFTWARE IS FOR YOU IF YOU:

Want to stop trading manually or want to automate part of your trading

Level up your strategy and optimize your profit.

Wish to spend fewer hours in front of a screen

Need an AI to monitor your investments 24/7.

Essence Built-in PIPS AVERAGING MATHEMATICAL ALGORITHM.

Built-in Trend Detection over multiple time frames.

Built-in Time Filter, Volatility Filter and Spread Filter.

Built-in Price Action Modules.

Built-in Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit.

Built-in Display Panel.

Recommendations EA Settings : Use set files.

: Use set files. Symbol : FX Pairs.

: FX Pairs. Time Frame : Users choice.

: Users choice. Brokers : ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO.

: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO. Best Trading Condition : Trending or Ranging.

: Trending or Ranging. Adviced Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD.

Parameters EA Mode : Auto/Manual - Auto (EA trades handfree), Manual (user semi automates EA)

: Auto/Manual - Auto (EA trades handfree), Manual (user semi automates EA) Trade Direction : To set EA to Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell mode

: To set EA to Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell mode Trend Time Frame: Set Trend Time Frame

Set Trend Time Frame Entry Time Frame: Set entry time frame

Set entry time frame SL Type: Fixed/Indicator/None

Fixed/Indicator/None SL Fixed Points: Set SL in points

Set SL in points Order Comment: Order Comment

Order Comment Magic Number: Set magic number

Set magic number Trade Circle Count: Set total number of TP EA is to reach within a given trend.

Set total number of TP EA is to reach within a given trend. Time Filter: Set as True/False

Set as True/False Start Time : Start time

: Start time End Time : End time

: End time Trade Monday: Set as True/False

Set as True/False Trade Tuesday: Set as True/False

Trade Wednesday: Set as True/False

Set as True/False Trade Thursday: Set as True/False

Set as True/False Trade Friday: Set as True/False

Set as True/False Trade Saturday: Set as True/Fasle

Set as True/Fasle Trade Sunday : Set as True/False

: Set as True/False Close with Trend Change: Set True/False

Set True/False Use Trend Time Frame: Set True/False

Set True/False Use Entry TIme Frame: Set True/False

Set True/False Close with Loss $: Set protection loss in $$

Set protection loss in $$ Max Spread in Points: Set spread filter in points

Set spread filter in points Max Slippage in Points: Set slippage filter in points

Set slippage filter in points Use Grid: Set True/False

Lot Type: Set Auto/Manual

Set Auto/Manual First Lot Size: Set lot size to begin trade

Set lot size to begin trade Lot Multiplier: Set lot size multiplier

Set lot size multiplier Manual Lot Size: Set series of lot sizes seperated by commas

Set series of lot sizes seperated by commas Point Step Type: Set as Auto/Manual

Set as Auto/Manual Point Step: Set point step

Set point step Point Step Multiplier: Set point step multiplier

Set point step multiplier Manual Point Step: Set series of point steps seperated by commas

Set series of point steps seperated by commas Take Profit Type: Set as Fixed/Ratio

Set as Fixed/Ratio Average TP Points: Set average points to calculate GRID TP

Set average points to calculate GRID TP Maximum Trades: Set maximum trade allowed per GRID basket Display [Close All] Button: Close All Open Orders on chart



Close All Open Orders on chart Display [Buy] Button: Open Buy Order on chart



Open Buy Order on chart Display [Sell] Button: Open Sell Order on chart









