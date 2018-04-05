＜ Features ＞



Seed is a robot that automatically trades by finding the beginning of a trend in a range market. It is a day trading robot that automatically sets lot size, stop loss, etc., and increases assets with compound interest. It trades 2-10 times per week.

In a market of uncertainty, we use optimization tools to efficiently select currency pairs that we believe are range-bound each day.



＜ How to use ＞



(1) Using the optimization tool, the trading of currency pairs that have been profitable in the past are displayed every morning (around 0:30) as candidates for trading.



The currency pairs that can be displayed are as follows

AUDUSD, AUDJPY, EURAUD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, EURNZD, USDCAD, CADJPY, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, CHFJPY, EURCHF

(Suffix currency pairs (e.g. AUDUSD.a) are not supported)



(Example of currency pair selection displayed)

・Select the top 4 currency pairs and Buy, Sell, or Buy and Sell for the past 2 weeks.

(Manually replaced daily.)





(2) Set the EA on the relevant currency pair screen (time axis: 4-hour time frame).

・Set the EA to "Buy," "Sell," or "Buy and Sell" (default: Buy and Sell).

(Default value: Buy and Sell)

・Set the maximum allowable loss rate. (1% to 5%; default 5%)

＜ Automation Details ＞



1) Acquire the asset balance before placing an order, calculate the number of lots and stop loss for each order, and automatically determine the buy/sell timing.

The system automatically determines the number of lots and stop loss for each order, and the timing of buy/sell is automatically determined and the order is placed.

2) Stop loss is set at 50 pips from the order value.

3) Confirm profit when you see a reversal sign in the direction of the trade.

4) Trailing Stop: If the distance from the current price to the stop loss exceeds 100 pips, the stop loss is set at 75 pips from the current price.

＜ Working Conditions ＞



1) 1Lot = 100,000 currency is assumed.

2) Minimum deposit : $500 is recommended.

3) Operating time frame : 4-hour time frame.

4)Account Currency : USD, JPY, EUR, and GBP are available.

5)Only 2 times/day is allowed for the same currency pair.

6)If you move your stop loss backward, the robot will automatically close the trade at the allowed loss amount of 7.5% to protect your funds.









