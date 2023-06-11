Live Trading Copy Service with this exact EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1955918

INTRODUCTION

Deriv AlgoTraders EA (bot) is designed and developed by a seasoned market professional with years of experience with the goal of preserving trading capital while making consistent profit (passive income). It works on MT5 platform provided by Deriv Limited, a brokerage firm offering a wide range of assets derived from real-world or simulated markets. Some of the advantages of this type of market is its 24/7 availability and limited influence from economic news and activities. This also may mean increased risk as the broker may have absolute control and choose to work against their client at will. Keep that in perspective!





DETAILS FOR PROSPECTIVE USERS

Deriv AlgoTraders EA (bot) trades on the BOOM & CRASH 1000/500/300 Synthetic indexes ONLY!

It can trade all six boom and crash pairs simultaneously if placed on all OR trade only one indexes per time even when placed on multiple boom and crash pairs.

The EA trades on 1 M timeframe. This is not internally set. Please ensure to place the EA on 1 Minute TimeFrame ONLY!

It patiently seeks to catch spikes at safe zones with intelligent money management strategy which limits drawdowns.

This is 100% Algo trading for passive income. It works fully automatic, hence the use of VPS is highly recommended.





ADJUSTABLE USER INPUT PARAMETER

(1) Money Management Settings

Dollar_Balance_For_Minimum_Lot

The capital required to trade the minimum allowable lot size.

It scales the lot size to account balance and sets the risk appetite of the user.



Setting this value to zero (default) or your account balance represent the lowest risk. Smaller values compared to the account balance, represent greater risk.

For example, if you have an account balance of $1,000 and you set this parameter to 200, it will trade 5X of minimum allowable lot size.

User_defined_Minimum_Lotsize = (Account_Balance * Deriv_Set_Minimum_Lot_For_Indexes)/Dollar_Balance_For_Minimum_Lot





(2) Exit Settings

closedaily: can be set to true or false

Setting to true means you want to close a trade at the end of the day (12:00 server time) regardless of the profit/loss.

Setting to false means trades can run for multiple days.

It prevents swap from been charged.

close_after_X_Hours: can be set to true or false

Setting to true means you want trades closed out after a desired number of hours after it is opened.

Setting to false means trades can run for multiple hours.

This can be used to prevent losses to run for long.

X_Hours: related to the above settings.

If close_after_X_Hours is set to true, then this should be set to the desired number of hours.



close_after_dollar_Loss: can be set to true or false

Setting to true means you want trades closed out if losses exceeds a set amount in account currency (e.g., dollar)

Setting to false means trades can run until profitability or margin call

This can be used to prevent losses to run for long and live to trade another day.

dollar_loss: maximum amount of loss on each trade pair in account currency.





(3) Account Load

Trade_one_pair_per_time: can be set to true or false

Usually, the EA will trade on all pairs that it is set on.

One way to limit exposure is to manually set it on few boom and crash pairs based on your capital.

However, if you set it to all the 6 boom and crash pairs, you can limit the number of simultaneous trades.

It limit trade entry to one pair per time by setting this input to true.

This is useful for small account holders who wants to trade all 6 pairs in a safe way.

Setting to false means it will trade all pairs it is set on simultaneously. i.e





DEVELOPER RECOMMENDATION

A minimum account balance of $100 is required to trade with this EA. The more the better!!!!

For such a small account, use the minimum risk and trade only one pair per time. i.e. Dollar_Balance_For_Minimum_Lot = 0.0 and Trade_one_pair_per_time=True!

You're likely going to have high drawdowns on such small accounts though.

Run EA on a VPS to avoid network interruption.

Trading comes with the risk of losing all! I only trade with money that I can afford to loose without ruining my finances. I advise you to do the same.

I trade with this EA in a low risk fashion, this allows me to have enough capital for recovery when needed. I advise you do the same.





REAL ACCOUNT MONITORING

I am not a fan of strategy tester which can be easily doctored. However, you are advised to download a free demo copy and backtest for yourself.

Most EA's on sale have no real account performance that you can check. I want to change that narative.

My primiary goal is to make money from the market with the tools that I develop. To prove that this works and ensure you get value for your money, either copy the live account

trading activities with this EA or rent it and run it on your own account. That way, you only continue to pay if it makes you profit, a win-win situation.





Live Trading Copy Service with this exact EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1955918

Live EA Settings (Starting Capital: 896.78 USD, trades 6 pairs of boom and crash simultaneously)



Dollar_Balance_For_Minimum_Lot = 0.0; //Dollar_Balance_For_Minimum_Lot

closedaily = false; //Close all trades at new day

close_after_X_Hours = false; //Close trade after x hours

X_Hours = 24; //Maximum number of hours for each trade

Trade_one_pair_per_time = false; //Trade all pairs EA is set on or one pair per time

close_after_dollar_Loss = false; //Close trade after losing this amount in base currency

dollar_loss = 50.0; //Maximum amount of loss on each trade pair





CONTACT THE DEVELOPER

Please feel free to contact me. I'm very responsive. Check my mql5 profile and send a message to my inbox and you will get a response soon!



