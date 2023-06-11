Deriv Algotraders EA

Live Trading Copy Service with this exact EA https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1955918

INTRODUCTION

Deriv AlgoTraders EA (bot) is designed and developed by a seasoned market professional with years of experience with the goal of preserving trading capital while making consistent profit (passive income). It works on MT5 platform provided by Deriv Limited, a brokerage firm offering a wide range of assets derived from real-world or simulated markets. Some of the advantages of this type of market is its 24/7 availability and limited influence from economic news and activities. This also may mean increased risk as the broker may have absolute control and choose to work against their client at will. Keep that in perspective!


DETAILS FOR PROSPECTIVE USERS

Deriv AlgoTraders EA (bot) trades on the BOOM & CRASH 1000/500/300 Synthetic indexes ONLY!

It can trade all six boom and crash pairs simultaneously if placed on all OR trade only one indexes per time even when placed on multiple boom and crash pairs. 

The EA trades on 1 M timeframe. This is not internally set. Please ensure to place the EA on 1 Minute TimeFrame ONLY!

It patiently seeks to catch spikes at safe zones with intelligent money management strategy which limits drawdowns. 

This is 100% Algo trading for passive income. It works fully automatic, hence the use of VPS is highly recommended.


ADJUSTABLE USER INPUT PARAMETER

(1) Money Management Settings

     Dollar_Balance_For_Minimum_Lot

      The capital required to trade the minimum allowable lot size.

      It scales the lot size to account balance and sets the risk appetite of the user.

      Setting this value to zero (default) or your account balance represent the lowest risk. Smaller values compared to the account balance, represent greater risk.

      For example, if you have an account balance of $1,000 and you set this parameter to 200, it will trade 5X of minimum allowable lot size.

      User_defined_Minimum_Lotsize = (Account_Balance * Deriv_Set_Minimum_Lot_For_Indexes)/Dollar_Balance_For_Minimum_Lot 


(2) Exit Settings

closedaily: can be set to true or false

Setting to true means you want to close a trade at the end of the day (12:00 server time) regardless of the profit/loss.

Setting to false means trades can run for multiple days.

It prevents swap from been charged.

close_after_X_Hours:  can be set to true or false

Setting to true means you want trades closed out after a desired number of hours after it is opened.

                Setting to false means trades can run for multiple hours.

This can be used to prevent losses to run for long.

X_Hours: related to the above settings.

If close_after_X_Hours is set to true, then this should be set to the desired number of hours.

close_after_dollar_Losscan be set to true or false

Setting to true means you want trades closed out if losses exceeds a set amount in account currency (e.g., dollar)

                Setting to false means trades can run until profitability or margin call

This can be used to prevent losses to run for long and live to trade another day.

dollar_loss: maximum amount of loss on each trade pair in account currency.


(3) Account Load

Trade_one_pair_per_time: can be set to true or false

Usually, the EA will trade on all pairs that it is set on.

One way to limit exposure is to manually set it on few boom and crash pairs based on your capital.

However, if you set it to all the 6 boom and crash pairs, you can limit the number of simultaneous trades.

It limit trade entry to one pair per time by setting this input to true.

This is useful for small account holders who wants to trade all 6 pairs in a safe way.

Setting to false means it will trade all pairs it is set on simultaneously. i.e 


DEVELOPER RECOMMENDATION

A minimum account balance of $100 is required to trade with this EA. The more the better!!!!

For such a small account, use the minimum risk and trade only one pair per time. i.e. Dollar_Balance_For_Minimum_Lot = 0.0  and  Trade_one_pair_per_time=True!

You're likely going to have high drawdowns on such small accounts though. 

Run EA on a VPS to avoid network interruption. 

Trading comes with the risk of losing all! I only trade with money that I can afford to loose without ruining my finances. I advise you to do the same. 

I trade with this EA in a low risk fashion, this allows me to have enough capital for recovery when needed. I advise you do the same.



REAL ACCOUNT MONITORING

I am not a fan of strategy tester which can be easily doctored. However, you are advised to download a free demo copy and backtest for yourself.

Most EA's on sale have no real account performance that you can check. I want to change that narative.

My primiary goal is to make money from the market with the tools that I develop. To prove that this works and ensure you get value for your money, either copy the live account

trading activities with this EA or rent it and run it on your own account. That way, you only continue to pay if it makes you profit, a win-win situation.


Live Trading Copy Service with this exact EA https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1955918

Live EA Settings (Starting Capital:  896.78 USD, trades 6 pairs of boom and crash simultaneously)

Dollar_Balance_For_Minimum_Lot = 0.0; //Dollar_Balance_For_Minimum_Lot

closedaily = false; //Close all trades at new day

close_after_X_Hours = false; //Close trade after x hours

X_Hours  = 24; //Maximum number of hours for each trade

Trade_one_pair_per_time = false; //Trade all pairs EA is set on or one pair per time

close_after_dollar_Loss = false; //Close trade after losing this amount in base currency

dollar_loss  = 50.0; //Maximum amount of loss on each trade pair


CONTACT THE DEVELOPER

Please feel free to contact me. I'm very responsive. Check my mql5 profile and send a message to my inbox and you will get a response soon!


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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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